South Africa: Free State hunts suspects after farm attack

— 24th September 2017

A 38-year old farmer was critically wounded during a robbery at his farm in the Frankfort district in the Eastern Free State in the early hours of Sunday morning, Free State police said.

The police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene of the crime in the farmer’s white double cab bakkie, Warrant Officer Loraine Earle said.

The farmer and his wife arrived home at about 1am after visiting the town. While his wife was busy in the kitchen she heard a noise outside and the farmer went outside to investigate.

“He was shot in the head and the perpetrators held the wife at gunpoint, demanding money and firearms. They forced her to open the safe and [they] fled with a firearm and the bakkie of the farmer.”

No arrests had yet been made, but all activation plans were in place as the search for the suspects continued. “We are investigating cases of armed robbery on a farm or small holding, attempted murder, and theft. The police are looking for two African male suspects and the stolen bakkie with registration number FSR 383 FS,” Earle said.
(Source: IOL)
