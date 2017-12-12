The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019
12th December 2017 - Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
12th December 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is injured in prison brawl after clash with another inmate while queueing to use a phone
12th December 2017 - Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day – Report
Home / National / Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

— 12th December 2017

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019.

Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day.

He said the decision of the union was based on the fact that Tambuwal had been able to pay N4 billion accumulated and inherited gratuities and pensions to state and local government retirees in two years.

Abubakar said the present administration in the state achieved the feat in spite its current financial crisis.

He also said the union had resolved to purchase nomination form for the governor in appreciation of his efforts toward uplifting the living standard of pensioners in the state.

“The regular payment of our entitlements and the payment of our arrears have made Sokoto one of the states that gives priority to the welfare of pensioners in the country.

“The members of the union have resolved to ask Tambuwal to seek for a second term in view of his commitment to our welfare in Sokoto,’’ he said.

The state chairman called on all well-meaning people of the state to support the state government to ensure its continuity beyond 2019.

“This is because of the present administration’s outstanding achievements in the education and health sector.”(NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

— 12th December 2017

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019. Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day. He said the decision…

  • Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa

    — 12th December 2017

    …..One killed, many injured From: Linus Oota, Lafia The massive influx of Fulani herders and thousands of their cattle into parts of Nasarawa State following the enactment of anti-open grazing law in neighboring Benue State is giving Nasarawa farmers sleepless nights. Saturday last week, a young farmer, Moses Gagah from Akunza Maigiri, Jemkwe area of Obi…

  • Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

  • Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

  • Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

    — 12th December 2017

    Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15. Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement. Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share