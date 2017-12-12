Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019.

Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day.

He said the decision of the union was based on the fact that Tambuwal had been able to pay N4 billion accumulated and inherited gratuities and pensions to state and local government retirees in two years.

Abubakar said the present administration in the state achieved the feat in spite its current financial crisis.

He also said the union had resolved to purchase nomination form for the governor in appreciation of his efforts toward uplifting the living standard of pensioners in the state.

“The regular payment of our entitlements and the payment of our arrears have made Sokoto one of the states that gives priority to the welfare of pensioners in the country.

“The members of the union have resolved to ask Tambuwal to seek for a second term in view of his commitment to our welfare in Sokoto,’’ he said.

The state chairman called on all well-meaning people of the state to support the state government to ensure its continuity beyond 2019.

“This is because of the present administration’s outstanding achievements in the education and health sector.”(NAN)