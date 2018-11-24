There is actually no regime for me to write, because I am not a full time writer. There is no full time writer in Nigeria, what we have are writers who have other vocations which actually pays their bills. You face that vocation more than writing. I write only when I have the time. I am hoping that I would just a very good regime for writing. I am hoping that I can schedule time that I can write. My day is always full and exhaustive. Every day, I move from one classroom to the other to lecture, and, in the evenings, I go for rehearsals, and when I get home, I am tired and exhausted. It is so difficult to write. When I wrote Embers, I had to take two weeks leave and, even at that, I couldn’t come up with three or four pages. So, I had struggle my way to eventually write the play despite the schedule. It is a very tedious atmosphere for writers,because you have to do your work and get your bills paid. I would prefer if I have fulltime to write. I believe my works will come out better if I have the liberal time dedicated to writing.

Are there some challenges Nigerian writers writing in Nigeria face more than those abroad?

There are overwhelming challenges that writers shouldn’t even face in Nigeria. Nigerian writers cannot help some of these things, because they are societal, cultural, political problems. For example, the electricity problem in the country equally affects writers too. One of the problems that I faced while writing Embers was the lack of electricity. I would go to my office thinking that there would be light for me to work overnight and, suddenly, the light goes off, and I won’t be able to work. When I get home to make use of my generator, the noise from it gives me an irritating feeling that I won’t be able to write. There are so many problems for writers and, at the end of the day, writers manage to write and then how many people get to read these books? People have started to read my works, because I have an award-winning book. When I published other books, people don’t bother to read them, it is a very big problem for writers. I tried my best by putting up everything to write a book, I solicit for money to publish and, after publishing, I will have beg people to read the works; it is a difficult situation for writers.