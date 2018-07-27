– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
27th July 2018 - How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais
27th July 2018 - Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature
27th July 2018 - Moses returns to Chelsea training
27th July 2018 - Kwesé TV to air live Whyte, Parker bout
27th July 2018 - Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage
27th July 2018 - Ferguson recovers from brain damage
27th July 2018 - Rob Green pens Chelsea deal
27th July 2018 - AC Milan eyes Joel Obi
27th July 2018 - August Meeting: A useful blend of feminist faction
Home / National / Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature
Literature

Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature

— 27th July 2018

Henry Akubuiro

The Igwe of Obosi, Eze Chidubem Iweka III, is one of the eleven Nigerian playwrights longlisted for the 2018 Nigeria NLNG Prize for Literature worth $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in prize money.

The 2018 longlist, announced today, in Lagos, by the Advisory Board for the Prize, led by Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, include:

August Inmates by Chidubem Iweka; published by Kraft Books

Death and The King’s Grey Hair by Denja Abdullahi; published by Kraft Books

Embers by Soji Cole; published by Emotion Press

Guerrilla Post by Obari Gomba; published by Narrative Landscape Press

Majestic Revolt by Peter E. Omoko; published by Malthouse Press

Melancholia by Dul Johnson; published by Sevhage Publishers

No More the Taming Hawks by Diran Ademiju-Bepo; published by Dynasty Tales

Once Upon an Elephant by Bosede Ademilua-Afolayan; published by Kraft Books

Sankara by Jude Idada; published by Parressia Publishing

The Rally by Akanji Nasiru; published by Kraft Books

Unstable by Dickson Ekhaguere; published by Tryspect Solutions

The Rally by Akanji Nasiru; published by Kraft Books

Unstable by Dickson Ekhaguere; published by Tryspect Solutions

READ ALSO Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC

The entries, said the organisers, were dominated by political control and power play.  The longlist of 11 plays chosen from 89 entries was selected by a panel of three judges led by Matthew Umukoro, professor of Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan.

Other members of the panel include Mohammed Inuwa Umar – Buratai, professor of Theatre and Performing Arts and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria; and Ngozi Udengwu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Members of the Advisory Board for the Literature Prize, besides Professor Banjo, two-time Vice-Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan, are Prof. Jerry Agada, former Minister of State for Education, former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, and Professor Emeritus, Ben Elugbe, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and president of the West-African Linguistic Society (2004-2013).

READ ALSO Nigerian churches tasked on unity, tolerance

The Nigeria Prize for Literature has, since 2004, rewarded eminent writers such as Gabriel Okara (co-winner, 2004, poetry), Professor Ezenwa Ohaeto (co-winner, 2004, poetry) for The Dreamer, His Vision; Ahmed Yerima (2005, drama) for his play, Hard Ground;  Mabel Segun (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her collection of short plays Reader’s Theatre; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her book, My Cousin Sammy; Kaine Agary (2008, prose) for her book Yellow Yellow; Esiaba Irobi (2010, drama) who clinched the prize posthumously with his book Cemetery Road; Adeleke Adeyemi (2011, children’s literature) with his book The Missing Clock; Chika Unigwe (2012, prose), with her novel, On Black Sisters Street; Tade Ipadeola (2013, poetry) with his collection of poems, The Sahara Testaments, Professor Sam Ukala (2014, drama) with his play, Iredi War; Seasons of Crimson Blossom, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (2016, prose) and The Heresiad, Ikeogu Oke (2017, poetry).

The Nigeria Prize for Literature with a cash award of $100, 000 is awarded yearly to the best excellent work, alternating amongst four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s Literature will this year be awarded to the best excellent work submitted in the Drama genre.

A shortlist of three, said Any Odeh, Manager, Corporate Communications, NLNG, would be announced in September and a possible winner of the $100,000 prize in October.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARYAM UWAIS

How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais

— 27th July 2018

Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. Aderonke Bello, Abuja Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently…

  • Literature

    Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature

    — 27th July 2018

    Henry Akubuiro The Igwe of Obosi, Eze Chidubem Iweka III, is one of the eleven Nigerian playwrights longlisted for the 2018 Nigeria NLNG Prize for Literature worth $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in prize money. The 2018 longlist, announced today, in Lagos, by the Advisory Board for the Prize, led by Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo,…

  • SENATOR DINO MELAYE

    Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

    — 27th July 2018

    • Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja. READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/ Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said…

  • POLICE INTERROGATORS

    Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

    — 27th July 2018

    Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery…

  • POLITICAL MACHINERY

    APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole

    — 27th July 2018

    “We will not be distracted. We’ll talk to those who have genuine grievances, but, we will not negotiate with political machinery.” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it will not negotiate with political machinery masquerading as members of the party, who defected to other political parties in the National Assembly….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share