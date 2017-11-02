The Sun News
Soft drink firms complacent on adulterated products

Soft drink firms complacent on adulterated products

2nd November 2017

 

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Chairman House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the Production and Distribution of Drinks Manufactured by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and other drinks marketed in Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on manufacturers of carbonated drinks and fruit juice to prioritize measures to curtail the adulteration of popular brands.

At a public hearing by the committee on Wednesday, Gbajabiamila, stressed that manufacturers of well-known brands should show more commitment to protecting the health of loyal customers, who buy and consume drinks based on brand trust.

The lawmaker who reacted to the presentation of the representative of Nigerian Bottling Company said that though major players in the beverage sector identify as a major challenge, the prevalence of adulterated products, their complaints stemmed from “economic” considerations, more than the health of consumers.

Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader of the House, noted also the need for leading soft drink and fruit juice brands to form an effective partnership with relevant government agencies to ensure that the percentage of sub-standard products in circulation is significantly reduced.

Another member of the committee, Razak Atunwa, expressed worry over the submission of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), that because companies still make profit even with the growing trend of adulterated products, they hardly confront those involved in faking popular drinks.

“CPC has told us and I verily agree, that you guys (manufacturers) find it very comfortable to have a very loose system of integrity.

“You don’t subject your products to integrity tests because you can say, ‘oh the man from Ikeja or Onitsha adulterated my product’.

“Why can’t government put the burden on you, so that you can prove that you did all you could to maintain the integrity of your product along the chain,” he said.

In his response, director Business Unit- Scientific and Regulatory Affairs of NBC, Fred Chiazor, insisted that major players in the food and beverages sector are keen on collaborating with government agencies to combat persons involved in faking known brands.

“I chair the technical committee for the food and beverage association Nigeria of which we have over 100 companies as members.

“This association is working with the CPC to curb the trend and I have to correct the impression that any company would be happy to see its products adulterated.

“Companies have closed down over the adulteration of their products. Adulteration erodes profitability and consumer confidence”, Chiazor stated.

 

 

