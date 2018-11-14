Mr. Musa Abdul, narrated how he was severely beaten the day he slept in his car when it packed up. “It was in December last year, when my car was faulty around the Central Business District. Since it was late, I decided to sleep inside till the next morning. In the middle of the night, some guys, banged on my car and tried to open the door. As soon as they noticed that someone was inside, they intensified the banging until I opened the door.

"They dispossessed me of my money, phones and removed my car battery not without beating me thoroughly. Since that encounter, I have made up mind to always go home no matter how late to avert such brutality."