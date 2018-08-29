ABANDONED: 13 years after, Abuja multi-level car park remains neglected

But for one reason or the other, the project sites were abandoned shortly after being awarded. It thus made the sites safe haven for hooligans and other criminally minded persons to operate. Evidences indicated that among the projects contracted out, only the one in Garki Area 7 shopping complex (UTC) witnessed a little touch by the contractor. The contractors were said to have realized that the contract terms were faulty. In fact, an official of AICL confirmed to Daily Sun that the contractor that ought to handle the Gudu project withdrew long before others left the site. A source said the contractors left because they realized it would be difficult to recoup their investment following the 25 years agreement of build, operate and transfer. He said: “The initial arrangement with the developers was on a Build Operate Transfer (BOT). It means that each of the contractors will build, operate and run the project for 25 years, after then, the ownership of the project would be transferred to AICL.

“Regarding the Area 7 project, as at the time the contractor left the site, the total money spent was N129,805,731.48. These plots were allocated in 2005 for a multi-level car park through private sector participation. It underwent a process, which resulted in the selection of four companies to handle the projects. “But as we began the journey, several difficulties set in and none of the contractors could start the project except D&B Limited that was awarded the Garki Area 7 project. The fact is that the stand-alone multi-level car park is not financially viable because return on investment doesn’t come in short period. Banks that ought to finance the project also withdrew due to the fear of recouping their investment. READ ALSO: Old Garki Market traders protest demolition of shops “Investors look at the best options and go after the one that presents the least risk, shorter time of recovery and higher profit margin. We intend to see how we could commercialize the car park. That is, to introduce some office and shop spaces, so that, apart from the stand-alone multi-level car park, there would be additional space for shops. It would make the project more commercially and financially viable.”