Reactions to my polygamy series (3)

The impression those who have these opinions give is that they are not right-thinking people and that they had not read the Holy Bible from Genesis through Revelation, including the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20:1-17. And God’s other laws and rules in Exodus Chapters 21:1-36; 22:1-31 and 23:1-13 and Leviticus Chapters 13:1-59; 18:1-30; 19:1- 36 and 27:1-34.

As well as those in Numbers Chapters 6:1-21; 15:1-41; 30:1-16 and Deuteronomy Chapters 5, 6, 8, 10, 24, 25, 27 and 28. They also do not know or realize that during the Sermon on the Mount that Jesus only spoke against adultery and divorce and said nothing on polygamy let alone condemn it and did not preach that God wants a man to have one wife.

Any man or woman, clergy or non-cleric, who has read the 10 Commandments and God’s other laws and rules in the passages I have just cited in the Bible and is right-minded and sensible, would not claim that the Lord is against polygamy or that multiple-marriage is unbiblical.

The Ten Commandments in verse 14 of Exodus 20, the Heavenly Father said people should not commit adultery. If polygamy is a sin would He not have included it in that sentence or make it the Eleventh Commandment?

In Leviticus 20:1-27, God gave penalties for anyone who would disobey any of His laws and rules. Those ordered to be punished with either death or expulsion from the community, were the people who cursed their parents, committed adultery, incest, homosexuality or who married a mother and her daughter or who had sex with animals. If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished?