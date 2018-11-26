NAN

Superstar musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, a.k.a. Mr Eazi, on Monday explained on his Twitter handle why he cancelled his “Trace Live’’ concert earlier billed scheduled for Friday, Nov.23 in Lagos.

He was billed to headline the fifth Trace Live series which would have featured the likes of Omawumi, Flavour, Adekunle Gold and Falz then.

Mr Eazi said that he was “not confident of the delivery of the event”.

The singer said the organisers did not put together an event he would have been proud to be associated with.

Mr Eazi wrote on his Twitter handle: “ For the records, I cancelled Trace Live because I was not confident of the delivery of the event.

READ ALSO: UNILORIN students say institution’s charges lowest in Nigeria

“I have had a smooth well branded `Lagos-To-London` roll put up in the UK, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya. No way, I was going to have a `wuru wuru` {shoddy} event in my home country, Nigeria.

“My band got into the country, we had two days of rehearsals.

“And we went to the venue for the final rehearsals on time, i.e. 7p.m., but there was no staff of the organisers at the venue. None!’’

The singer also complained that the set he requested for was not provided by the organisers.

He tweeted: “I met an empty stage, the set had been cancelled by the organisers.

“I will not play a substandard event for my core fans in Lagos. Mr Eazi is a Global Brand! ’’