Showcasing Kwali potentials in South Africa

The chairman of Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Hon. Joseph Shazin is firing on all fronts in terms of showcasing the numerous potentials of Kwali area council and by extension Abuja to all parts of the world. This was made manifest during his recent official trip to South Africa.

His mission in South Africa was at the instance of the national secretariat of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON). As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chairman of the association, Shazin was invited to participate at the African Economic Development Summit which held at Emperor’s Palace Kempton Park Johannesburg, South Africa.

The summit was aimed at strengthening the economic development of African municipalities and local governments with a view to realising the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) at the third tier of government. Before now, it seemed as the implementation of the millennium development goals was majorly focussed on the urban centres, states and federal levels.

The summit also delved into finding workable ways and means of ensuring that the people at the third tier of government are not excluded in the realisation and delivery of the objectives of the millennium development goals in African countries.

The summit also sought to expose and equip the participants, which included the Kwali Area Council boss with the necessary tools and information on how to achieve the goals and objectives. Such tools will aid them in the economic development of their area councils as well as avail them of new innovations in service delivery. Principally, the African Economic Summit was focused on strengthening Pan-African partnerships among the municipalities and enhanced the exchange of good practices among the peoples and the leaders.