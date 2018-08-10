You are right. The number has dwindled. As at today, we have about 80 registered agencies as against over a hundred in the not too distant past. The reason for the dwindling number is not far-fetched. We have situations in which many agencies were struggling with how to cope with the uncertainty on the business landscape. But, interestingly, for the past two years, we have had quite a significant uptake in new members signing up and coming on board as associate members. Some agencies that had fallen by the way side have also resuscitated and have been readmitted.

I believe that just as my predecessors have set the right examples in terms of commitment and sacrificial leadership, there are still more selflessness and inventiveness required to move the association forward. I also believe that the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in as advertising practitioners can also provide opportunities for us collectively as professionals to adopt more entrepreneurial approach to our business.

As you are aware, currently, the fortune of our industry has been on the decline and it has particularly been impacted by the economic recession. To see people give their all to see the association move forward gave me no choice when I was called upon to serve than to see it as an opportunity not just to keep the flag flying, but to drive the desired change that will take the association to the next level.

I have served in various capacities in AAAN’s Executive Council under several leaders such as Funmi Onabolu. I served as an ex officio member during Mrs. Bunmi Oke’s tenure. I was the Publicity Secretary during Kelechi Nwosu’s leadership. I subsequently served as Vice President during the tenure of Kayode Oluwasona, the immediate past president of the association. What I saw was profound commitment by the leadership. I was, therefore, inspired by the level of passion and commitment that the leadership demonstrated at various times in managing the affairs of the association in the midst of very challenging circumstances.

Yes, there are challenges. We could have a better situation as regards the financial stability of our members. I would rather focus on the positives and say, given how fragile the situation has been, we have to give kudos to our members for being resilient and moving ahead. AAAN had, in the past couple of years, put in place business summits to help our members better appreciate the dynamics of the economy and where the economy is headed and how to mitigate agencies’ vulnerability against the bearish trends in the economy.

We are going to be taking it further because we have realised that our members have been bedevilled by very unfavourable terms of doing business with advertisers. We have situations where, despite signing contracts, terms of doing business between clients and agencies are arbitrarily reviewed. After a contract is signed, six months down the line, a client comes to say ‘we can only pay 40 per cent or 50 per cent of the agreed fee’. It’s like take it or leave it situation. We find such arbitrariness in terms of doing business eroding values for our agencies.

We also have the challenge of ideas’ theft. A situation where agencies are called for pitches and the prospective client prefers a particular proposal, but goes ahead and gives it to another agency to adapt and just tweak a bit to make it look like original while the agency that originated the preferred proposal is left high and dry.

The issue of pitch rejection fee is also a problem to deal with. Agencies are spending a lot of money to come up with proposals each time we are invited for pitches. However, at the end of the day when the pitches are inconclusive, or when the winner emerges, others that participated are not paid their mandatory pitch rejection fee. So, there are more issues that we need to address.

What we bring on our agenda is to address these by engaging ADVAN (Advertisers Association of Nigeria). We intend to have a firm handshake with ADVAN and try to work out areas of common interest to improve the relationships between agencies and clients. We also appreciate that clients also have their own issues regarding how they conduct their business. However, we want to be able to create that strong working relationship with ADVAN to ensure means of doing business holds in professional context to ensure a win-win relationship between our member agencies and the clients.

Yes. We are exploring that, but we also need to be careful to ensure that we work within the ambit of our responsibility as a professional association. There are some things that our agencies just have to do for themselves, but we are prepared to explore how to come with a common template that can be adopted across board, a legal framework to protect intellectual properties and creative works and proposals developed by the agencies. Of course, we do appreciate that for each client-agency contract signed, there are legal clauses. It might not be something we can address under the umbrella of the association, but requires proper education of our members to appreciate the legal implications of the commitment they make when signing off on contracts.