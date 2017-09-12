The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Serious effects of not getting a good night’s sleep revealed
12th September 2017 - Turkey detains 25 over alleged ISIS ties
12th September 2017 - Don advocates psychology testing unit in schools
12th September 2017 - How Nigeria can maximise wind energy – UK don
12th September 2017 - Massive shake-up in Rangers FC eminent – Official
12th September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko Haram structures in Sambisa area
12th September 2017 - Osinbajo due in Ondo Tuesday
12th September 2017 - Man jailed for teaching Islam online
12th September 2017 - Netanyahu arrives in Argentina 
12th September 2017 - Turkey to buy Russian S-400 missile systems – Erdogan
Home / National / Serious effects of not getting a good night’s sleep revealed

Serious effects of not getting a good night’s sleep revealed

— 12th September 2017

Poor sleep can can increase risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and more.

Barry Smith, head at Great Yarmouth High School, Norfolk, has told parents to get teen kids in bed by 9pm.

But it’s not just youngsters who need kip.

Here CHRISTINA EARLE reveals why you should turn in early.

It’s not just kids that need to get to sleep early but adults too

Keeps ticker in good nick

A good sleep routine leaves the heart happy.

An American Academy of Sleep Medicine study revealed those who get by on less than six hours per night raise their risk of heart disease.

Wards off diabetes

Those who snooze more than six hours a night are less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes.

If you get less kip than this, your risk of the condition rises by 15 per cent, a US study at Harvard University found.

Six hours of sleep a night can ward of the risks of Type 2 diabetes

Keeps you trim

Getting too little sleep makes us crave carbs, according to a study by US researchers.

It showed we scoff up to 50 per cent more after a poor night’s rest, which means you are more likely to put on weight.

Protects brain

Too little shut-eye causes a loss of brain tissue and function.

Research at Uppsala University, in Sweden, discovered just one night’s poor sleep can have an adverse effect on the brain.

Getting enough sleep also boosts your immune system

Longevity

Getting at least 7.5 hours’ sleep a night can help you live longer.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that if you get just six hours, your chance of dying prematurely goes up four times.

THE FIVE STAGES OF SNOOZING

THERE are five stages of sleep which alternate, in various orders, in four to five cycles through the night. You need them all for good health.

They are:

Stage 1: A light sleep where you can be woken easily. You are ikely to experience muscle contractions.

Stage 2: Brain waves and heart rate slow. Body temperature drops.

Stage 3: Deep sleep. Slow brainwaves alternate with smaller, quicker ones.

Stage 4: Deep sleep deepens.

Stage 5: Rapid eye movement (REM). This is where the brain mimics its waking state and the most vivid dreams occur.

Wards off colds and infections

Sleep boosts your immune system.

A study in Holland found a lack of rest affects the function of infection-fighting white blood cells, meaning you are more likely to get sick.

Lowers cancer risk

Less than six hours’ kip can cause inflammation which ups cancer risk, a study at the University of Rochester, New York, found.

More than nine hours has the same effect, though, so best is to aim for eight.

Boosts mental health

A lack of rest puts stress on the body and heightens the risk of depression, a study in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found.

Those who sleep more tend to be happier.

PROFESSOR Paul Gringras, sleep expert at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, London, says: “Most people don’t get enough sleep. Having a regular bed-time routine, going to bed when you feel tired and getting up at the same time every day will help.

“Sleeping in a cool, dark, quiet room will also boost sleep quality. So will having a comfortable mattress and pillow. It is vital you keep technology out of your bedroom.

“Blue light emitted from phones keeps you awake. Technology also proves a massive distraction.

“Use your bedroom for sleep, not as an office.”

Concentration

Tiredness is detrimental to your memory and concentration.

A study published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found poor sleep hygiene is associated with a decline in grades.

Our most vivid dreams occur in the fifth stage of sleep

Lowers blood pressure

There is a link between poor sleep and high blood pressure, which can lead to stroke and kidney failure, research in San Diego, US, found, but a good bedtime routine helps. (TheSun)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Serious effects of not getting a good night’s sleep revealed

— 12th September 2017

Poor sleep can can increase risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and more. Barry Smith, head at Great Yarmouth High School, Norfolk, has told parents to get teen kids in bed by 9pm. But it’s not just youngsters who need kip. Here CHRISTINA EARLE reveals why you should turn in early. It’s not…

  • Don advocates psychology testing unit in schools

    — 12th September 2017

    The Head of Department of Educational Psychology, Niger State College of Education, Malam Yusuf Sariki, has called on management of  the college to establish a Psychology Testing Unit to check  students delinquent behaviours. Sariki said, in Minna, on Tuesday, that the absence of the unit had affected some of the students who needed psychological therapy. He…

  • How Nigeria can maximise wind energy – UK don

    — 12th September 2017

    From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja A United Kingdom-based energy expert has said Nigeria could generate about 1800MW of electricity from wind. Dr. Mohamed Hassan-Sayed, a senior lecturer in Petroleum Engineering, University of Portsmouth,  who also projected that the country could generate 60,000megawatts of electricity from renewables by 2050, if the potential was fully harnessed, explained how wind farms…

  • NAF destroys more Boko Haram structures in Sambisa area

    — 12th September 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed more structures in Borno State used by Boko Haram insurgents as meeting points. This NAF announced this in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters,Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja on Tuesday. Adesanya explained that on the fourth day of…

  • Osinbajo due in Ondo Tuesday

    — 12th September 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, on Tuesday, be in Ondo State, to attend a stakeholdes meeting at Igbokoda town. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share