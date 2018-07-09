The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes
9th July 2018 - Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship
9th July 2018 - Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki
9th July 2018 - We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson
9th July 2018 - Osun guber: Crisis hits APC
9th July 2018 - Group passes vote of confidence in Magu
9th July 2018 - Leadership crisis: ANN BoT chair seeks court’s intervention
9th July 2018 - Glo flies 4 new winners to Russia
9th July 2018 - Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff
9th July 2018 - Igbo no longer second class citizens – Abaribe
Home / National / SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes
GOV - SECURITY VOTES

SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes

— 9th July 2018

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to use his “leadership position to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to, without delay, investigate widespread allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the spending of security votes by several state governors since 1999.

 “If there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for former governors to face prosecution and serving governors to be prosecuted at the expiration of their tenure as governors,” said SERAP.

 The organisation also urged Buhari to “instruct the attorney general and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to publish the report of any such investigation including the names of governors that may have benefited from the public funds, and to ensure the recovery of proceeds of corruption. We request that you take this step within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute legal proceedings to compel your government to act in the public interest.”

 In a July 6 letter, signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, the organisation aded that “pursuing this matter will ensure that public funds are used properly, and mean state governors would be less likely to misuse or steal security votes, and ultimately improve the ability of state governments to promote, enhance and ensure the security and safety of all Nigerians in their states.”

“The lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of security votes is the real cause of many of the security challenges confronting Nigeria. State governments across the country are failing to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and residents despite huge yearly allocations of security votes to governors. These funds are purportedly appropriated for State security.

“However, despite these huge expenditures on security, many state governors are failing to prevent kidnappings, cultism, assassinations and other unlawful killings, maiming of residents and destruction of property.

“SERAP is concerned about the growing allegations of mismanagement, waste, and corrupt practices in the spending of security votes by several state governors. Rather than using security votes to promote, enhance and ensure peace and security in their states, many governors have allegedly used and/or still using it as conduit to divert public funds for private gain.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GOV - SECURITY VOTES

SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes

— 9th July 2018

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to use his “leadership position to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to, without delay, investigate widespread allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the spending of…

  • OBASEKI - CHINESE GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP - EDO INDIGENES

    Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship

    — 9th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would…

  • SARAKI - WIKE

    Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki

    — 9th July 2018

    Gov slams politicians who play politics with Ikwerre Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commissioned the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road in Port Harcourt, with the declaration that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made Nigerians proud through the signature project. Commissioning the road reconstructed by Wike’s administration, on Saturday, the Senate president said the road will enhance…

  • DICKSON - ADAMU CIROMA

    We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson

    — 9th July 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said Nigeria needs quintessential and selfless leaders like Mallam Adamu Ciroma to rescue the country from the shackles of injustice, misrule and underdevelopment. A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that Dickson spoke yesterday, in Abuja, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of…

  • MAHMOOD YAKUBU - INEC CHAIRMAN - 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

    2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

    — 9th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share