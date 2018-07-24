My expulsion from PDP’ll not stand – Kashamu— 24th July 2018
Senator Buruji Kashamu, who was allegedly expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has described his expulsion as undemocratic and lawless.
Moshood Adebayo
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Buruji Kashamu, who was allegedly expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has described his expulsion as undemocratic and lawless.
READ ALSO: Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu
Reacting to his suspension in a statement, yesterday, Kashamu, who represents the Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said:
“My attention has been drawn to the purported decision taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) allegedly expelling me and the other chieftains of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the party. It is clear from the ill-advised decision that the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee is lawless and undemocratic.
“No due process was followed as enshrined in the Constitution of the party. Since the initial 30-day suspension lapsed on January 9, 2018, they do not have any right to take any disciplinary action against me.
“This decision cannot stand because Article 57 (6) of the PDP Constitution says any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void.”
The senator reminded the heirachy of the PDP that there are two cases pending before competent courts of the land, challenging his initial suspension.
He listed the cases to include Suit No. FHC/L/ABJ/ CS/1254/2017 between Senator Buruji Kashamu Vs. PDP; Prince Uche Secondus, the National Secretary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Senator Buruji Kashamu, who was allegedly expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has described his expulsion as undemocratic and lawless. Moshood Adebayo A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Buruji Kashamu, who was allegedly expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has described his expulsion as…
