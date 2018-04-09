Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has said he would officially declare his gubernatorial aspiration to govern Ogun State ‘very soon’.

Sen. Kashamu, who declared that it was the turn of his senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state, expressed confidence that PDP would win the governorship election in the state come 2019.

The senator stated this, on Monday, in Ijebu-Igbo, at a rally organised to mark the end of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the nine local government areas in Ogun East senatorial district.

Kashamu, said though other senatorial districts, particularly Ogun West, have the right to jostle for the state number one position, Ogun East stood a better chance, noting PDP as a party would mobilize massively for an Ogun East person to emerge the next governor.

“What we are doing today is a ‘Thank You’ tour, not a declaration. I had toured eight local governments and today, I am here in Ijebu North Local Government which is my council and the ninth council to express my appreciation to the good people of Ijebu-Igbo and other towns and villages falling within Ijebu North. But very soon we will do the declaration here and you will all be informed ahead of it

“It is the turn of Ijebu to produce the next governor. Our people should o go to Abeokuta and see how Amosun has transformed Ogun Central like Paris Central. Whether you are a member of APC, SDP, PDP or LP, the people of Ijebu land must come together and make one of theirs the next governor of the state, so that the development can as well spread to Ogun East”. Kashamu stated.

On the crisis rocking the party in the state, the senator, who declared that Bayo Dayo state exco was the authentic, said the party would embark on a fence mending exercise to placate aggrieved members ahead the 2019 election.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo, noted there was only one recognised PDP exco in Ogun State, saying the party would unite ahead of next year and present formidable candidates for the election.

While lauding Sen. Kashamu for remaining resolute towards the progress of the party, Dayo said the party would organise a fair and transparent primaries, assuring all aspirants of the party would be allowed a level playing field.

On the recent defection of Sen. Lekan Mustapha and others to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo maintained that their exits would not affect the fortune of the PDP.