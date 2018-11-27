Under Governor Obiano’s superintendence, the state has consistently maintained a leading position in examinations conducted by WAEC and NECO.

Chris Egbuna

In the last week of August this year (2018), Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State presented N1 million cheque each to Adaeze Onuigbo, Vivian Okoye, Promise Nnalue, Nwabuaku Ossai, Jessica Osita and Miracle Igbokwe. He also announced scholarship awards for them up to their first degrees in the university.

These are the six students of a school run by the Catholic Church, Regina Pacis (Queen of Peace) Secondary School, Onitsha (the commercial nerve centre of the state) who made Anambra State and the nation proud by winning a Gold Medal in the World Technovation competition held lately at the Silicon Valley, San Francisco, United States.

A gadget for the detection of fake drugs, ‘FD Detector’, was the technological innovation the Nigerian girls used to edge out their opponents in the contest. The governor, in addition, presented N2 million reward each to the principal of the school, Rev. Fr. Vincent Ezeaka; and Mrs. Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu, the girls’ team leader, coach, mentor and founder of ‘edufuntechnik.com’.

The girls cruised to the finals of the competition after emerging tops in Africa. At the global level, they competed with their counterparts from Spain, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and China, among others. More than 19,000 girls from 115 countries participated in the competition; while over 2000 apps were submitted. But the Anambra girls left them all in the dust. Indeed, the gold medal was keenly contested.

Nonetheless, the coveted gold trophy brought home by the girls is not the only award Anambra education sector attracted in recent times. Under Governor Obiano’s superintendence, the state has consistently maintained a leading position in examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).