David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described youths as the backbone of any society and assured that his administration will never joke with youth empowerment.

The governor gave the assurance at the weekend in Nnewi, through his Special Assistant on Youths and Entrepreneurship, Eloka Maduekwe, on the occasion of inauguration of the 9th president of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA), Ifeanyi Uzodike.

As part of measures to fulfil his campaign promises for his second term, according to the governor, the state has begun massive youth empowerment programme with the execution of a youth entrepreneurship summit in Nnewi North Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

During the last governorship electioneering campaign in Anambra State, which resulted in a landslide victory for the governor, he vowed to appreciate the confidence reposed in him by Anambra people, through execution of all programmes promised.

The governor said the youths needed to be exposed to seminars and other programmes like the one recently done in Nnewi, with quality resource persons, who would impact their wealth of experience on the youths in the area of skill acquisition and how to nurse and manage their enterprises to maturity with financial prudence and other