– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Secondus meets IBB in Minna
17th August 2018 - Party primaries: INEC issues Sept. 15 deadline to political parties
17th August 2018 - Road project: APC leaders, Ebonyi professionals applaud FG
17th August 2018 - How real estate can impact population explosion
17th August 2018 - Ezeemo dumps PPA for PDP
17th August 2018 - Kalu’s mother refutes alleged plot to destabilise Bende North PDP
17th August 2018 - Nigerians fell cheap to fake promises in 2015 – Dankwambo
17th August 2018 - N180b needed for 3 yrs to implement national roadmap – Onu
17th August 2018 - Identity Tones: Madu’s exhibition revs up at Artyrama
17th August 2018 - Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina
Home / Cover / National / Secondus meets IBB in Minna
SECONDUS

Secondus meets IBB in Minna

— 17th August 2018

John Adams, Minna

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Thursday, met with the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, behind closed doors, in his Hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The PDP National Chairman who sneaked into Minna in a charted jet arrived the Minna international airport at exactly 3:15pm and drove straight to Babangida’s residence.

Secondous who drove in a black Prado SUV and accompanied by a black Toyota Camry with occupants inside believed to be security operatives, arrived the residence at 3:30pm. He was immediately ushered into the private sitting room of the former Military President where the meeting was said to have taken place between the two.

The meeting, which sources said was only between the visitor and his host, reportedly commenced immediately and was continuing as at the time of sending this report (6:00pm).

READ ALSO: Party primaries: INEC issues Sept. 15 deadline to political parties

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting might not be unconnected with forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

The increasing number of aspirants that had signified th interest in Nigeria’s number one seat, it was further gathered, has put the leadership of the party in a dilemma.

Among those eyeing the presidency on the platform of the PDP are former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, a former minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, former Sokoto State governor Attaihiru Bafarawa, former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, former Kaduna State governor and incumbent Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

“It is not unlikely that Prince Secondus came to brief General Babangida about the plans for the convention and to know his interest”, the source said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SECONDUS

Secondus meets IBB in Minna

— 17th August 2018

John Adams, Minna National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Thursday, met with the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, behind closed doors, in his Hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital. The PDP National Chairman who sneaked into Minna in a charted jet arrived the Minna international airport at…

  • INEC

    Party primaries: INEC issues Sept. 15 deadline to political parties

    — 17th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued September 15 deadline to all the 91 registered political parties to communicate to the commission the date for conduct of its party primaries for the 2019 general election. National Commissioner, Election and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Simbine, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud…

  • EBONYI

    Road project: APC leaders, Ebonyi professionals applaud FG

    — 17th August 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State and the Ebonyi Professionals Forum (EPF) have applauded  the Federal Government for allocating N15.73 billion for Umana Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi-Awka-Umumba road section 2 in Enugu State. Acting  President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, which made the approval. Factional…

  • POPULATION EXPLOSION

    How real estate can impact population explosion

    — 17th August 2018

    In 2017, Venture investors deployed over $5 billion in real estate technology… This is as a result of population explosion that attracts investments. Maduka Nweke Nigeria is one of the most populated countries in the world. Its population density has always had far reaching effect on its demands for real estate. In reality, population density is…

  • PPA

    Ezeemo dumps PPA for PDP

    — 17th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Erstwhile chieftain of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and two-time gubernatorial candidate of the party in Anambra State, Godwin Ezeemo, on Thursday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ezeemo announced his defection when the PDP state leadership, led by its chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu paid a courtesy call on him in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share