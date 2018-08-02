How sciatica pains disappeared

Dear Linarita,

Very sorry about your plight but these things happen and everyone— (all women especially since children and men can also be raped) has to listen well and learn what to do about rape because it

is getting increasingly common. I’ll call this write-up the ABC of rape. First is A for APART—you need to go settle down somewhere safe and compose yourself – that’s of course after crying and being shocked and numbed and feeling like suicide. All that is normal. You need to think and review the situation and make important decisions. So find a safe place and make up your mind on some issues. Do you want to keep quiet about it or get justice or just want an apology—the whole choice is yours but you must set APART all the evidence so you can make your point well when you decide to do so. Don’t wash, don’t clean up, don’t remove your clothes or any torn clothing or pants; don’t do anything that will change the evidence. Keep all evidence apart; sit down; set time apart and even WRITE what happened –so you can recall it better when and if you need to.

Maybe you are so confused you don’t know what to do? That brings us to B—BULWARK or support. You need a bulwark – strong support in the situation you find yourself. Which friend, sister, relative or acquaintance do you want to call and confide in and rely upon for help and general emotional, physical and other kinds of support at this time? This brings us to the next point, C—CALL

or calling the police. If you need to call us and we’ll help you – see the numbers below. It is a good thing to have some- one go with you to the police; at times you must be warned—they can be very funny and the reason is, generally men (most police are men) believe that any woman reporting rape was complicit in the act. In other words, they may not be too sympathetic because they tend to feel you were careless. But when you go with somebody else they may be forced to be more humane.

Bits of the rapist‘s hair or strands of fabric or maybe a belt or shoe or torn shirt etc. will definitely interest the police as evidence. D. DOCTORS. In their search for evidence, the medical will come into play so they will arrange for you to be seen by a doctor and the evidence you preserved will come in very handy. Any semen or male discharge even if dried on your body or genitals, blood, bruises, etc. will be detailed by the doctor who will take care to examine you after taking specimens for lab tests of STDs/HIV etc. The doctor may need a urine specimen to check out if you were drugged in cases where this happened. Apart from these, it’s only a doctor that can help you make sure you do not get pregnant and bring a rapist’s bastard into the world. Again, you can call or e mail us or visit our blog at www.mediamedix. blogspot.com to access quality help. E stands for EXPEL or expelling the evil from your system. Any woman who has undergone rape needs to be mended emotionally and even spiritually of her wounds which are internal. It is only a counselor that can help you expose and expel whatever psychological or spiritual demons are lurking in your inner man.

