– The Sun News
Latest
28th July 2018 - Drama as attempted rape victim identifies suspect
28th July 2018 - Alleged incompetence: Group urges Okowa to revoke N736m community road contract
28th July 2018 - Learn the difference between party chairman and union leader, Ortom fires at Oshiomole
28th July 2018 - Buhari mourns Hashidu Abubakar
28th July 2018 - Buhari leaves for Togo to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS, ECOWAS summits
28th July 2018 - Flood: Buhari condoles people of Kebbi State
28th July 2018 - Ortom has reduced governance to Nollywood – Oshiomhole
28th July 2018 - Millions of people unknowingly infected with hepatitis – WHO
28th July 2018 - IBB mourns former Gov. Hashidu
28th July 2018 - Diddy links up with Wizkid, promises to visit Nigeria
Home / National / Drama as attempted rape victim identifies suspect
FMC

Drama as attempted rape victim identifies suspect

— 28th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Mild drama ensued at the Federal Medical Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where a victim of attempted rape, Mrs. Oluchi Edeneh identified her suspected rapist, one Mohammed Nabba, a Fulani cattle herder.
The 26-year mother of three who was rushed to the hospital after the rape was foiled on Thursday, had successfully be revived by medics in the evening of sane day when she sighted the suspect and raised alarm that he allegedly attempted to her at about 3am at her family’s farm camp house in Amachai quarters of Ugbolu community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.
The suspect had also come to the hospital for treatment following multiple injuries he sustained during the alleged rape attempt. 
 
The victim’s alarm attracted local security at the FMC who ensured that the suspect did not escape, and invited the police to take up the issue.
 
Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident on Saturday, said the matter was already under investigation, adding that one Timothy Edeneh had reported a case of life threatening assault with no information on the attack and rape attempt on Mrs. Oluchi Edeneh, his wife.
Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the suspected rapist, Mrs. Edeneh who sustained life threatening dagger injuries to part of her chest region, said the suspect sneaked into the house and attempted to rape her as she was sleeping beside her three children.
The victim who spoke in Igbo language said the suspect put out their kerosene lamp and tore her undies in attempt to rape her, adding that she raised alarm which attracted her sick husband who was laying in another bed, as she resisted the rapist in the process.
She said the suspect stabbed her with a dagger as she dispossessed him of a sharp cutlass he was brandishing, adding that the suspect accosted her husband stabbing his only functional hand.
According to her, she used the cutlass on the suspect’s head severally, forcing him to abandon his trousers and escaped naked with severe injuries on the head.
But the suspect who also spoke at the hospital claimed ignorance of the incident about Mrs. Edeneh and her family, saying that he was injured around Mile 5 Illah Road, Ugbolu near the Asaba Campus of Delta State University during a clash with some local people while tending his herds of cattle.
Meanwhile, Mr. Timothy Edeneh who is just recovering from partial paralysis said he is having a hard time getting needed funds to enable his critically injured wife get recommended medical treatment.
He therefore appealed to the State Government and public spirited persons for financial assistance.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FMC

Drama as attempted rape victim identifies suspect

— 28th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Mild drama ensued at the Federal Medical Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where a victim of attempted rape, Mrs. Oluchi Edeneh identified her suspected rapist, one Mohammed Nabba, a Fulani cattle herder. The 26-year mother of three who was rushed to the hospital after the rape was foiled on Thursday, had successfully be revived…

  • road contract

    Alleged incompetence: Group urges Okowa to revoke N736m community road contract

    — 28th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG) has called for the immediate revocation and re-award of the ongoing N736 million Ikpide-Irri riverine community road contract in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State. The pan-Isoko group in a petition to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the present contractor is not competent…

  • Samuel Ortom

    Learn the difference between party chairman and union leader, Ortom fires at Oshiomole

    — 28th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has fired back at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole advising him to go and learn the difference between party chairman and a union leader. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Saturday, Governor Samuel Ortom stated that Oshiomhole’s…

  • Hashidu

    Buhari mourns Hashidu Abubakar

    — 28th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has  condoled to the government and people of Gombe State over the passing away of a former governor, Alhaji Hashidu Habu Abubakar, on Friday. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and  Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari underscored that the country will sorely miss the…

  • Togo

    Buhari leaves for Togo to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS, ECOWAS summits

    — 28th July 2018

    terrorism, trans-border crimes top agenda Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Lome, Republic of Togo, to participate in two high-level meetings. According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and  Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Ben Ayade and Abubakar Bello of Cross…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share