Schumacher’s wife buys £27m mansion 

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has reportedly bought Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s Majorcan mansion for nearly £27million (€30million).

The German tabloid Bild said she had purchased the exclusive property on the upmarket estate of Las Brisas near Andratx in the southwest of the island so she could spend holidays there with her children and friends.

The house was bought by building magnate Perez in 2005 but he put it up for sale last year after the death of his wife Mari Angeles Sandoval.

The villa is part of a 15,000 square metre estate which boasts two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden.

Schumacher, the only driver in history to win seven F1 World Championships, was placed in a medically-induced coma after a life-threatening skiing accident in December 2013 in the French Alps.

He was relocated to the family home on the shores of Lake Geneva in September 2014 where he continues to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Updates on his health have been few and far between.

It has been reported he is looked after by a 15-strong medical team, with his care costing 115,000 pounds per week.