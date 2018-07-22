Lewis Hamilton claimed one of the most remarkable victories of his Formula One career after his championship rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out from the lead in the German Grand Prix.

Hamilton started only 14th after a mechanical failure in qualifying, but took the chequered flag at Hockenheim following a dramatic conclusion sparked by a rain shower, and Vettel’s jaw-droppingcrash.

Both Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen pitted for new tyres after the safety car was deployed following Vettel’s costly accident.

READ ALSO Joshua: Tyson Fury too fat

Lewis Hamilton stayed on track to assume the lead, and when the race was back under way with 10 laps to run, the Englishman held off team-mate Bottas to seal a famous victory.

The result means Hamilton now sits 17 points clear of Vettel at the halfway point of the season and the four-time winner credited the elements with helping him secure a vital victory this afternoon.

“It was so tough out there, conditions were perfect for business time,” Hamilton said.

“When it rained, I knew that I would have a good position but you never knew what would happen after the safety car.

“The other guys behind had the new tyres on but I’m just so grateful for the hard work the team has done and I hope this justifies their belief in me.

“For those who don’t know me, now you do.”