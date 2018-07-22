– The Sun News
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton wins German Grand Prix

— 22nd July 2018
Lewis Hamilton claimed one of the most remarkable victories of his Formula One career after his championship rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out from the lead in the German Grand Prix.
Hamilton started only 14th after a mechanical failure in qualifying, but took the chequered flag at Hockenheim following a dramatic conclusion sparked by a rain shower, and Vettel’s jaw-droppingcrash.
Both Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen pitted for new tyres after the safety car was deployed following Vettel’s costly accident.
Lewis Hamilton stayed on track to assume the lead, and when the race was back under way with 10 laps to run, the Englishman held off team-mate Bottas to seal a famous victory.
The result means Hamilton now sits 17 points clear of Vettel at the halfway point of the season and the four-time winner credited the elements with helping him secure a vital victory this afternoon.
“It was so tough out there, conditions were perfect for business time,” Hamilton said.
“When it rained, I knew that I would have a good position but you never knew what would happen after the safety car.
“The other guys behind had the new tyres on but I’m just so grateful for the hard work the team has done and I hope this justifies their belief in me.
“For those who don’t know me, now you do.”
BENUE

Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue

— 22nd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 Benue women, suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The VVF medical Outreach, which was organised by the wife of Benue State govermor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in collaboration with the Birmingham University Teaching…

  • SARAKI

    Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin

    — 22nd July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council,  Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu  Gambari, on Sunday, elevated the Senate President Bukola Saraki to the position of Waziri Garin of Ilorin, the traditional Prime Minister of the emirate. The elevation, which came as a surprise package to the Senate President, was announced at the…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

    — 22nd July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state. Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention at…

  • SAMUEL ORTOM

    Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds

    — 22nd July 2018

    Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…

  • UNDEMOCRATIC

    2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

    — 22nd July 2018

    – Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…

