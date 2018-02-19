The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly
19th February 2018 - US, China scuffled over nuclear ‘football’ in Beijing – Report
19th February 2018 - Trump slams FBI over Florida school shooting
19th February 2018 - Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu
19th February 2018 - BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services
19th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80
19th February 2018 - Breaking News: Kano Pillars’ defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead
19th February 2018 - Ambode okays N30,000 monthly stipend for 1,000 interns
19th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Residents flee Ekiti community for fear of attacks
19th February 2018 - Nigeria in despair –Onaiyekan
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly

Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly

— 19th February 2018

Aljazeera

Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, launched a national programme to crack down on food waste after shocking figures estimated the cost of wastage at $13.3 billion a year, amounting to a third of the country’s food production.

The initiative aims to effectively exploit natural resources and establish policies to reduce waste among popular grains and foods, including wheat, rice, dates, vegetables, fruit, red and white meat.

The Saudi Grains Organization said at a press conference in Riyadh that it will provide training to private sector stakeholders on best practices to reduce food waste and prepare legislative framework to implement rules regarding wastage.

The initiative also aims to strengthen collaboration among supply chain stakeholders to improve product re-use, as well as enhancing recycling capabilities.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu

— 19th February 2018

Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate the mandate of reconciling aggrieved members of the ruling party. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed…

  • BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services

    — 19th February 2018

    NAN The BBC  that has operated a Hausa Service for 60 years, will this week launch  Igbo and Yoruba services in Nigeria. The digital-only services go live online and on social media on Monday, joining a platform for Pidgin speakers that was launched last year and has attracted widespread interest. All three are among 12…

  • Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and retired army general, Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday. The president commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for…

  • Breaking News: Kano Pillars’ defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead

    — 19th February 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale The erstwhile Enyimba of Aba skipper was reportedly involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kano on Sunday night. The central defender starred in Pillar’s 1-1 draw against Enyinba at the Sani Abacha Stadium. He prominently featured for Enyimba before joining Pillars a few seasons ago. Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife…

  • Ambode okays N30,000 monthly stipend for 1,000 interns

    — 19th February 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the payment of N30,000 as monthly stipend to Ready.Set.Work (RSW) interns who have been placed in various organisations for six months. The governor also approved N8 million in seed funding for the top five winners of the RSW Business Pitch Competition, whose businesses will be placed in incubation….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share