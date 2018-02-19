Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly

Aljazeera

Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, launched a national programme to crack down on food waste after shocking figures estimated the cost of wastage at $13.3 billion a year, amounting to a third of the country’s food production.

The initiative aims to effectively exploit natural resources and establish policies to reduce waste among popular grains and foods, including wheat, rice, dates, vegetables, fruit, red and white meat.

The Saudi Grains Organization said at a press conference in Riyadh that it will provide training to private sector stakeholders on best practices to reduce food waste and prepare legislative framework to implement rules regarding wastage.

The initiative also aims to strengthen collaboration among supply chain stakeholders to improve product re-use, as well as enhancing recycling capabilities.