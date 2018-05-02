Satanism in new age religious solution (8)

“Dear Prof God has given me a serious testimony. It was the case of my child who was born a year ago. The moment the child was born, he started crying and refused to stop, refused to drink water, or suck her mother’s breast. The child refused to eat or drink anything as a result he continued to cry. He became very emaciated like a skeleton. We have gone to all strong men of God for prayers yet we got no solution. Hospitals have done their best just for the child to stop crying and to eat or drink anything, the whole medical effort was fruitless. The worse situation was that the little boy was also having sleepless night right from the day he was born till the day we read your column and decided to contact you. We were instructed to order your oil which we did and as an Apostle of God, I did not find it difficult to apply the instructions you gave us. The condition of my little son that God gave to my family that is a year and six months old now made me ask God some questions regarding his gift that does not add sorrows. We got the oil and started prayer, the boy who has never ceased crying and refused to give us peace, slept for the first time. Right from the day we started the prayer, we saw serious improvement. Today, the prayer has ended our son has stopped crying and has started eating. I must say that a strange demonic being came out of him the forth night we started the prayer. I used the oil for my ministry too and today everything is moving fine…Keep the good work going my Prof…” Val Yemi Email [email protected]

“I do not know how to thank God for your sake. Prof. kindly publish this testimony but not with my details. The way and manner things have turned out for good to the glory of God in my life is something I can’t explain for now. I ordered your oil two times for this same purpose and God answered me. I have a big shop and nothing was happening there at all. All my customers were diverted by a man who just came in not quit long…The funny thing was that any of the buyers that visited him, he will go to other persons shop to bring goods for the person, because his shop is too small to accommodate different kinds of goods, yet he was over patronized. He used charm to make sure no one sold anything except him. This kept everyone on our line of business murmuring and not knowing what to do. When I contacted you and you asked me to order some bottles of your oil, I did and God answered me my prayers. The point here is that my prayer was not only answered but the answer affected so many people he held hostage with his charms. The young man in question finally confessed when things became difficult for him to the extent that no one was patronizing him. To God be the glory that I was used to free many from the bondage of failure.” Anonymous

In continuation of the ongoing manipulation inherent in many religious centers in connection with false solutions, so many souls are already carried into the abode of destruction.

A man recently called me and informed me that he visited a native doctor for a solution to his problems and the native doctor applied some substance on his body and asked him to sleep in time to enable his healing to be effected completely. Consequently, the man did as was instructed, in his dream he saw many things that amazed him and at about 5:30am he woke up from sleep and noticed an Arabic inscription on his left leg. Beginning from that day to the present moment his health condition became worse to the extent that he was patronizing healing homes for the solution to his problem.

As he intensified his effort in search of solution, he started noticing a serious object crawling all over his body; this however made him felt very uncomfortable. His encounter with the native doctor truly devastated his entire life and made his business a laughing stock.

He started noticing a serious setback in his business to the extent that he was living a confused life not knowing whether to live or die. It was a serious attack against a man who only was seeking for a solution for his problem. Few weeks ago he read my column and enjoyed the testimonies.

He consequently decided to try the anointing oil and when he used it for his prayer, the Lord revealed to him how the native doctor stole his blessings and buried same inside the earth. He kept praying and the Lord again opened his eyes and showed him what was done against his life. He used the oil and anointed his family house where the native doctor had buried some satanic materials.

After anointing the house the following day the native doctor noticed the effect of the power of God through the anointing oil, and was forced to expose his dirty activities against the brother. Today, the man is born again and all the evil plans thwarted to the glory of God. The point I am making here is that people should be very careful who they meet for solution to their problems, for so many agents of the devil are here and there. When a shepherd has a separate time-table from that of God, he automatically becomes a worker of iniquity and the source of his inspiration and power becomes an abomination before the good Lord of creation.

Today we are witnessing great deal of ministries who from time to time emphasizes on miracle. But what they do in turn is magic. God is the worker of miracle while Satan and his agents no matter the title they bear, are workers of iniquity.

I truly want to inform my readers here that through laying on of hands by agents of darkness who operates their occult centers as Christian churches, some have been initiated and contaminated by evil powers. They have also contacted so many demonic powers that have ruined them. In the same vein and through the laying on of hands, some real men of God (as is evident in Acts 19:6) have been used by God to heal and deliver so many souls.

There are various ways by which agents of darkness can contaminate people. Demonically initiated Palm kernel oil is one of the channels through which one can be contaminated by the powers of darkness. Some mothers use palm kernel oil given to them in a prayer house on their children. This immediately contaminates the child. If the person that gave it to you is an evil agent. No doubt, the user becomes initiated immediately.

It may be that you may have been given this kind of oil by an agent of darkness, something mixed with this oil to either rub or use in one way or the other, and you may receive your heart’s desire but be informed that this kind of kernel oil is used to introduce certain elements of darkness in your body.

Whether you rub or drink it, it is used to form a contact point for evil spirits within you. The moment this is done, the very agent who gave it to you will be crowned in the spiritual realm for converting a ‘soul’. Therefore, I urge you to watch after your soul.

Many of these agents of darkness are using candles and incense for spiritual assignments. Has anyone given you demonic candles or incense or any other thing contrary to the will of God for prayers? Then know it that such one is an agent of darkness operating as a minister of righteousness. You may receive a solution from him but know that any prayer conducted for you with the use of either candles or incense is an indirect process of contaminating you and initiating you into the realm of blind witches where you can be enslaved and sacrificed at anytime and at their will.