– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Buhari salutes Dahiru Wali at 83
23rd July 2018 - Kebbi FMC, security outfit reach truce over guards’ 8 months unpaid salaries
23rd July 2018 - Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Oshiomhole jittery over mega coalition, says PDP
23rd July 2018 - Saraki denies receiving juicy offers from Presidency
23rd July 2018 - Guangzhou: Chinese hoteliers evict Nigerians, other nationals
23rd July 2018 - Expect mother of all wars if . . ., Iran leader warns Trump
23rd July 2018 - British divided over Brexit plan – Poll
23rd July 2018 - Presidential poll: Mugabe supporters vow revenge
23rd July 2018 - How not to spend Abacha loot
Home / National / Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje
SARAKI

Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje

— 23rd July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has expressed surprise and shock at the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other aggrieved members of the the party.

He said the juicy positions being promised Saraki and others were rather too late and described the present time as “eve of the 2019 general elections.”

Reacting  to media reports on the plan by the Presidency to offer the senate president and others juicy positions, to stop them from defecting to other political parties, Baraje said he was not aware of such offer, but wondered why such offer would be coming after three years in office of the present administration of the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: 2019: Oshiomhole jittery over mega coalition, says PDP

“As far as I know, there is no juicy position that can replace the kind of embarrassment, debasement and horrifying experiences many of us have suffered and gone through in the hands of some few mischievous members of the APC, it’s quite unfortunate,” he added .

Baraje disclosed that as far as he and his supporters and followers are concerned, they have taken a decision and they are about to reach  the final stage of their decision.

He said if the senate president feels it is fit for him to stay back, all is well and good. But, the senate president, as  a leader, also, has his supporters and followers, and if they have decided to leave the party, I don’t know what he (Saraki) will still be doing behind. “The followers of the senate president, particularly from Kwara State and across the country, have already resolved to leave the APC with or without Saraki, so it is now left for the senate president to take a decision, more so that he is an experienced and seasoned politician.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Tony 23rd July 2018 at 7:37 am
    Reply

    Saraki has been vindicated. The world should now know that buhari is worst than Abacha. If his government could plan the Offa bank robbery in kwara state that took away the lives of over 32 people just to get at Saraki that tells a lot of how bad buhari is. Saraki and Dogara should dump APC now. The ship is sinking. Buhari is finished.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari salutes Dahiru Wali at 83

— 23rd July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned pharmacist and community leader, Dahiru Suleiman Wali, on his 83rd birthday. According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari affirmed that Wali, who travelled wide to acquire knowledge in pharmacy, was magnanimous in returning…

  • BAGUDU

    Kebbi FMC, security outfit reach truce over guards’ 8 months unpaid salaries

    — 23rd July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Management of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, at the weekend reached an agreement with a private security outfit, the Crown Continental Limited (CCL), to continue negotiation over  eight months unpaid salaries to it guards employed in the hospital. Daily Sun gathered that about 81 officers of the security company,…

  • SARAKI

    Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje

    — 23rd July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Former chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has expressed surprise and shock at the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other aggrieved members of the the party. He said the…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    2019: Oshiomhole jittery over mega coalition, says PDP

    — 23rd July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is jittery over the grand alliance between it and 38 other political parties. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, said Oshiomhole has resorted to hauling insults and…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki denies receiving juicy offers from Presidency

    — 23rd July 2018

    Zika Bobby Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said the speculations about juicy offers being  made to him and his associates, as part of the on-going discussions with the Presidency and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is untrue. He said what is at stake is the future of the country and its democracy…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share