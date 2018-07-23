Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has expressed surprise and shock at the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other aggrieved members of the the party.

He said the juicy positions being promised Saraki and others were rather too late and described the present time as “eve of the 2019 general elections.”

Reacting to media reports on the plan by the Presidency to offer the senate president and others juicy positions, to stop them from defecting to other political parties, Baraje said he was not aware of such offer, but wondered why such offer would be coming after three years in office of the present administration of the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As far as I know, there is no juicy position that can replace the kind of embarrassment, debasement and horrifying experiences many of us have suffered and gone through in the hands of some few mischievous members of the APC, it’s quite unfortunate,” he added .

Baraje disclosed that as far as he and his supporters and followers are concerned, they have taken a decision and they are about to reach the final stage of their decision.

He said if the senate president feels it is fit for him to stay back, all is well and good. But, the senate president, as a leader, also, has his supporters and followers, and if they have decided to leave the party, I don’t know what he (Saraki) will still be doing behind. “The followers of the senate president, particularly from Kwara State and across the country, have already resolved to leave the APC with or without Saraki, so it is now left for the senate president to take a decision, more so that he is an experienced and seasoned politician.”