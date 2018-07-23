– The Sun News
OSHIOMHOLE

2019: Oshiomhole jittery over mega coalition, says PDP

— 23rd July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is jittery over the grand alliance between it and 38 other political parties.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, said Oshiomhole has resorted to hauling insults and abuses on the opposition party.
The PDP and 38 political parties recently formed a grand alliance to work together to sack the APC in the 2019 general election. The party accused the APC chairman of hauling insults at it as a ploy to cover his inner fears of “the inevitable defeat awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari” and the ruling party in the 2019 general elections.
Apparently referring to Oshiomhole’s visit to the leader of the Reformed APC, Buba Galadima, at the weekend, the PDP said it has nothing but pity for the chairman of the ruling party, for “licking his own vomit “ by going round begging those he had earlier referred as “inconsequential” not to defect from the APC.

It said events in the weeks ahead will clear all doubts that the APC is dead, and that the former Edo State governor is an undertaker, whose job is to cremate the “derelict contraption.”
The opposition party added that “what Oshiomhole and President Buhari, in their fantasy trip, fail to understand is that those they seek to draw into the cave are already aware of the story of the sick lion, and that all animals that went visiting never returned. They know that the tiger does not offer his back for a ride without a price.”

