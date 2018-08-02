– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG
2nd August 2018 - 2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity
2nd August 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting
2nd August 2018 - CBN warns against abuse of Naira notes
2nd August 2018 - Man arraigned for stabbing customer
2nd August 2018 - Benefits of polling to elections in Nigeria
2nd August 2018 - Group commends Kalu over resolve to remain in APC
2nd August 2018 - Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds
2nd August 2018 - Martinez scores but MLS All-Stars fall to Juventus in front of record crowd
2nd August 2018 - Buhari visits his Abuja campaign office
Home / Cover / National / Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG
SARAKI

Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG

— 2nd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said that the defection of the Senate President Bukola Saraki from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a great relief to the party.

It also said Saraki was always an opposition in the ruling party who used his position as Senate President to frustrate the workings of government.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said the Senate President has become the greatest obstacle to the government.

According to Mohammed, Saraki was not a member of the APC. “I don’t think the government would have suffered more as regards the delay in passing the budget. The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has behaved all along as if he was a member of the opposition.”

The Information Minister said the APC stands to lose nothing with the defection of Saraki and his loyalists adding that the APC in the state will grow stronger with his exit.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting

He also said that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state have also defected to APC demonstrating their rejection of Saraki’s return to the party.

Mohammed continued, “If Senate President Bukola Saraki were not a member of the APC, the party and the government it leads could not have suffered more than they had already done, with regards to the delay in passing the budget, approving key appointments and so on.

“In other words, Saraki has behaved all along as a member of the opposition, deliberately slowing down the progress of the APC-led federal government.

“It is therefore neither a surprise nor a blow that he has defected.

READ ALSO: Benefits of polling to elections in Nigeria

“Perhaps the only surprise is that when he eventually defected, it was a mere whimper!

“If we didn’t gain by having our member as Senate President, we stand to lose nothing by losing him.”

Speaking also on the defection of the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of of Kwara State and the senators representing the state, Mohammed said the APC only be stronger in Kwara State.

“Realising this, the true APC members in the state have come together to strengthen the party, open its doors to new members and reposition it for the 2019 elections, with a view to delivering Kwara to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This was what we did this past weekend, and you saw the way the people reacted. Yet, what happened at the weekend was not even a rally.

“It was a consultative stakeholders’ meeting. And it was a defining moment for the millions of Kwarans seeking political direction and emancipation.

“Thankfully, the national leadership of our party has hearkened to our demands by dissolving the EXCO and constituting a caretaker committee.

“That offers a fresh start for the APC in Kwara. No one tree, no matter how big, can make a forest. Every Kwaran is important in the emerging political dispensation in the state, and it is the realisation of this new dawn that has set the state agog for the APC.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG

— 2nd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said that the defection of the Senate President Bukola Saraki from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a great relief to the party. It also said Saraki was always an opposition in the ruling party who used his position as Senate President to frustrate the workings…

  • 2019 PRESIDENTIAL CONTEST

    2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity

    — 2nd August 2018

    Concerned stakeholders have publicly declared the desire to support any candidate that has restructuring in his agenda for the 2019 presidential contest. Omoniyi Salaudeen Without a doubt, the 2019 presidential election is going to be a defining movement for Nigeria. Hitherto, electioneering by political parties had always been characterized by mudslinging, abuse of opponents, outright…

  • BUHARI

    BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting

    — 2nd August 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. Details of the focal point of discussion at the meeting are not made available to newsmen as at press time. The President had met with governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),…

  • NAIRA

    CBN warns against abuse of Naira notes

    — 2nd August 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has read the riot act to bank customers in the country as it expressed its readiness to prosecute any individual that abuses Naira notes henceforth. To this end, the CBN has also embarked on sensitisation and awareness programmes for market men and women as well as…

  • CUSTOMER

    Man arraigned for stabbing customer

    — 2nd August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A 30-year-old man, Muhammad Hassan was, on Wednesday, arraigned at an Oredo Magistrate Court for stabbing one of his customers, Emeka Nwoku, with a ‘suya’ knife. Hassan was arraigned on a one-count charge of causing bodily harm to the victim on July 29, 2018. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share