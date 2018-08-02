– The Sun News
BUHARI

BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting

— 2nd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Details of the focal point of discussion at the meeting are not made available to newsmen as at press time.

The President had met with governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.

President Buhari is billed to proceed on a 10-day vacation to the United Kingdom, beginning from Friday, this week.

Details later…

