SANUSI

Sanusi off to Cairo for CAF Champions League match

15th July 2018

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has arrived in Cairo, capital of Egypt for Tuesday’s CAF Champions League match between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Township Rollers of Botswana.
The NFF scribe is the match commissioner for the game that has been scheduled for the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Egypt’s second city, Alexandria starting from 9pm Egypt time on Tuesday.
So many factors grant Tuesday’s encounter the ‘much –anticipated’ tag. Africa’s top team Ahly have taken only one point from their previous two matches in the group phase, following a 0-0 draw at home to Tunisia’s Esperance and 0-2 defeat to Kampala City Council Authority in Uganda.
The Day 3 encounter is also the first game in charge of the ‘Red Devils’ for Frenchman Patrice Carteron, a former coach of Mali who won the CAF Champions League title with TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo three years ago. His predecessor Hossam Badry was given the boot following the defeat in Kampala, so he is fully aware of the reward for failure.
In the other Group A match, Esperance will host KCCA of Uganda in Tunis. In Group B, ES Setif of Algeria are at home to Difaa Jadidi of Morocco in Setif while MC Alger play away to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

In Group C, AS Togo host Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wydad Casablanca are away to Horoya FC in Conakry, while Mbabane Swallows are home to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and Primeiro do Agosto of Angola play away to Zesco of Zambia in Ndola in Group D.
