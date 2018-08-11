TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois

Atletico Madrid fans are furious with Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid.

Atletico supporters hit out at Courtois yesterday following his £35million move to Real from Chelsea, having previously spent three seasons on loan with Atletico.

The goalkeeper shouted insults about Madrid fans following Atletico’s Copa del Rey success in 2013 and cemented himself as a fan favourite before returning to parent club, Chelsea.

READ ALSO: Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent

Courtois was filmed shouting on top of the Madrid Town Hall balcony, telling Real Madrid fans to ‘f*** themselves up the ***’.

The 26-year-old also has a plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano, along with all other players to have made over 100 appearances for the club.