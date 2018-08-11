TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois— 11th August 2018
Atletico Madrid fans are furious with Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid.
Atletico supporters hit out at Courtois yesterday following his £35million move to Real from Chelsea, having previously spent three seasons on loan with Atletico.
The goalkeeper shouted insults about Madrid fans following Atletico’s Copa del Rey success in 2013 and cemented himself as a fan favourite before returning to parent club, Chelsea.
READ ALSO: Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent
Courtois was filmed shouting on top of the Madrid Town Hall balcony, telling Real Madrid fans to ‘f*** themselves up the ***’.
The 26-year-old also has a plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano, along with all other players to have made over 100 appearances for the club.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Real prepare £197m Icardi, Savic swoop11th August 2018
-
Courtois: Real move, dream come true10th August 2018
-
Giroud urges Fekir to join Chelsea as he reveals Hazard talks9th August 2018
Latest
Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart— 11th August 2018
Making a further case for the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, he noted that he is serving the whole Imo State of which Mbaise is a part and “is benefiting from his wholistic service.” Chika Abanobi and George Onyejiuwa This year’s Iriji Mbaise, the popular annual new yam cultural festival celebrated, August…
-
Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on— 11th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has died. Aguma died, on Friday, in a London hospital Governor Nyesom Wike has approved that flags should fly at half-mast for two days beginning from today (Saturday), as a mark of honour to…
-
Lawal Daura: The inside story— 11th August 2018
• From police cell to DSS custody • Faces EFCC probe over alleged fraud • His kinsmen speak as Col Umar calls for probe Chika Abanobi, Willy Eya, Tunde Thomas, Lagos and Agaju Madugba, Katsina Lawal Musa Daura, Director General of Department of State Security (DSS), sacked by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly, on…
-
NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu— 11th August 2018
The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS). In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot…
-
You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole— 11th August 2018
“They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki…” Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiuomhole to stop behaving as if he (Saraki) is the apparition haunting his life…
-
Entertainment
I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model— 11th August 2018
Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond. Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
ABOMINATION: Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband— 11th August 2018
– Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband – I did it to save my 2nd marriage, she pleads Linus Oota, Lafia The story of a woman sleeping with her son from her first marriage in order to raise children for her husband from her second marriage sounds so strange. Unbelievable!…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
-
Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists— 11th August 2018
Mike Awoyinfa Fellow Nigerians, permit me to celebrate today one of our own: the man recently “ordained” bishop and of whom Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly declares: “He is one of the few men I read every weekend when he writes at the back of Thisday. I read him because he is…
-
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
-
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
-
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
-
Desecration of the altar of lawmaking— 10th August 2018
da Onuoha Ukeh For the first time in more than three years in the saddle, the Federal Government on Tuesday bared its fangs, in a move to instill discipline in the system. It wielded the big stick against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, who was summarily dismissed for an…
-
Why Boko Haram persist (2)— 9th August 2018
A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Ben Okezie In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the…
-
The looming betrayal— 9th August 2018
Those who hold the broom today, as a defence and fortress, may find that they do not hold a monopoly to betrayal. Their defence may become their nemesis. Alvan Ewuzie Many years ago I went to Airport Hotel in Lagos to conduct an interview with a current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply