– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Sanchez dumps girlfriend
7th September 2018 - NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum
7th September 2018 - AJ: I’ll dismantle Povetkin 
7th September 2018 - I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Saraki
7th September 2018 - Wolves boss, Nuno may replace Mourinho
7th September 2018 - Guendouzi wins Arsenal Player of the Month
7th September 2018 - UN urges nuclear-test ban to prevent ‘catastrophic impact’
7th September 2018 - Wrestling: Oborududu targets World Championships gold 
7th September 2018 - Federation Cup: Akwa United, Pillars, Enyimba get easy draw
7th September 2018 - Golden Eaglets spank Cote d’Ivoire 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Sanchez dumps girlfriend
SANCHEZ

Sanchez dumps girlfriend

— 7th September 2018

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has announced his split from girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez with a video on Instagram story.

The 15-second video shows pictures of the couple as the Sia track ‘Helium’ plays, and ends with a message from Sanchez confirming their breakup.

READ ALSO AJ: I’ll dismantle Povetkin

“I wish you the best of the world, it was beautiful to have met you and to share nice moments with you, but we decided that everyone should follow their own path to seek our dreams,” it reads.

“I do not usually do this, but I ask respect from those who speak without knowing to hurt, because behind everything there are family and children.”

Sanchez, who is said to have been dating Rodriguez for several years, was forced to defend the actress last year after angry Chile fans accused her of being partly responsible for their country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUPENG

NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum

— 7th September 2018

NAN The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given the military 24 hours ultimatum to vacate the premises of an oil and gas firm to avert a nationwide strike. At a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, NUPENG President, Mr Williams Akporeha, called on the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw…

  • Saraki

    I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Saraki

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the major thrust of his presidential aspiration was to unite the nation and set it on the path of sustainable economic growth. Saraki made this known while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Enugu on Thursday on his ambition to be the Presidential…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Presidency, Atiku fight

    — 7th September 2018

    “Why did the presidency do nothing as the Attorney General of the Federation, went to court to secure a kangaroo court order…?” • Ex-VP dismisses Buhari’s transparency claim • You can’t compare apples, oranges, replies presidential aide Sunday Ani The Presidency and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, are locked in a fight over President Muhammadu…

  • VOTERS

    84.2m voters to decide Buhari’s fate

    — 7th September 2018

    • INEC releases total number of registered voters, plans electronic tag of sensitive materials Romanus Ugwu, Abuja No fewer than 84.271 million Nigerians would participate in next year’s polls across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed. It has also concluded plans to electronically tag…

  • EDWIN CLARK - OFFICERS

    Clark names top officers allegedly behind home raid

    — 7th September 2018

    The nonagenarian wondered why the police authorities are going after four junior officers who were merely carrying out instructions from their superiors. Godwin Tsa and Molly Kilete, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South-South region, Chief Edwin Clark, has revealed the identity of top police officers allegedly involved in the raiding of his Abuja…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share