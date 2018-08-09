– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign
9th August 2018 - Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms
9th August 2018 - Customs FoU Zone A intercepts N2.055bn contraband in 2 weeks
9th August 2018 - Hosting of athletics championship not waste of fund, Delta insists
9th August 2018 - Delta approves more projects for DELSU
9th August 2018 - How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president
9th August 2018 - FG disburses $375m to farmers
9th August 2018 - Osun guber: S’ West APC maps out strategies for Oyetola’s victory
9th August 2018 - New minimum wage may take effect September 1
9th August 2018 - Why Boko Haram persist (2)
Home / National / Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign
BAYELSA

Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign

— 9th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the commencement of the door-to-door campaign to create awareness on the Safe Motherhood Initiative recently launched by the state government.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso- Markson, who disclosed this known, in Yenagoa, during the inauguration of the committee on the sensitisation campaign, said the administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson was determined to ensure that the infant mortality rate is curtailed in the state.

Iworiso- Markson who was flanked by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimula Etebu and the Chairman of the Primary Health Care Board, Mrs. Victoria Denenu, said the intention of the government is to create awareness for the Safe Motherhood Initiative to all the communities in the state.

“The Safe Motherhood Initiative is a very important programme because the number of our pregnant women that died across our various communities is worrisome.

“We are losing them because of some of the cultural practises make them not to go to the hospital and as a result of that the gory statistics of infant mortality made Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to come up with this initiative to curtail to a large extent.

“What is interesting to note that we have taken a cue from the launch from the Summit to take the sensitization campaign that would take the message to all the nook and crannies of the state.

“Let me say here and now that we shall reach all communities. This is how important this assignment is to us.  This is because this is where cases of infant mortality are high due to lack of awareness.

READ ALSO: Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms

“What is therefore important is that Governor Dickson has said Bayelsa does not want infant and their mothers to die again.

“This is the mandate that we have been given. We are going to work with the Ministry of Health, the Primary Health Care Board and take this message to every community.

“We are deploying all conventional and unconventional methods to get this message to everybody. We would be adopting the door to door approach”

On his part, Prof. Etebu explained that the Ministry of Health which is also actively involved in the awareness programme has introduced the awareness programme to the Traditional Birth Attendants (TBA) to take pregnant women to health centres because of complications as the state is determined to save as many pregnant women as possible.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA

Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign

— 9th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has announced the commencement of the door-to-door campaign to create awareness on the Safe Motherhood Initiative recently launched by the state government. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso- Markson, who disclosed this known, in Yenagoa, during the inauguration of the committee on the sensitisation campaign, said…

  • COLLEGE

    Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms

    — 9th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two students of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, in Plateau State, have been expelled for being in possession of illegal fire arms. A statement signed by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Istifanus Kyakmut, said the students were convicted by an Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos. The school’s management  gave…

  • FOU

    Customs FoU Zone A intercepts N2.055bn contraband in 2 weeks

    — 9th August 2018

    Steve Agbota The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N2.055 billion in two weeks. Following its reinvigorated effort in anti-smuggling drive in the South West Zone, the FOU Zone A was able to arrest eight suspects and seized 25 items worth about N2.06 billion…

  • DELTA

    Delta approves more projects for DELSU

    — 9th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government, on Tuesday, approved the award of the contract for the construction of multi-purpose Lecture Theatre at Abraka campus of the Delta State University (DELSU). Also approved at the state executive council meeting held, in Asaba, is the award of the contract for the completion of the construction of…

  • farmers

    FG disburses $375m to farmers

    — 9th August 2018

    …To save $22bn via import substitution Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc yesterday disclosed that it has so far facilitated funding from commercial banks for agribusinesses across the value chain to the tune of $375 million from 2017 till date.  It also said over 700,000 farmers have…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share