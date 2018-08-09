Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms

Gyang Bere, Jos

Two students of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, in Plateau State, have been expelled for being in possession of illegal fire arms.

A statement signed by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Istifanus Kyakmut, said the students were convicted by an Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos.

The school’s management gave the names of the students as Peter Wunyina Daniel of Chemistry department and Panret Jacob Nuhu of Biology department both of NCE levels.

The statement noted that the students were recently convicted and sentenced to prison for illegal possession of locally fabricated firearms by an Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos.

The statement read, “Based on this development, Management of the college had applied the provision of the rules and regulations of the students’ handbook particularly section 7.1(c) which states that students found with dangerous weapons such as guns, spears, bows and arrows or knives among others shall be expelled from the institution.”

It stated that the affected students have been directed to handover all college properties and items in their possession to the Students Affairs Directorate and vacate the premises of the college immediately.

“They have also been warned not to seek re-admission in any of the college academic programmes as any of such attempts would be treated as a criminal act,” the statement noted.