Home / National / S’ West states to understudy Ekiti’s success in education

S’ West states to understudy Ekiti’s success in education

— 29th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

States in the Southwest geopolitical zone are to conduct a study of Ekiti State’s successes in education for peer learning and adoption.

The process is to be conducted by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, the agency spearheading regional integration and cooperation among the states.

This was part of the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of state governors in the region held in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governors held that peer review in critical areas was necessary for the growth and actualisation of the potential of the region and her people.

Recall that Ekiti State came first in 2016 and 2017 National Examinations Council (NECO)-conducted exams, while it recorded 74 percent success in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) among other educational feats.

Also, the states agreed to jointly bid for the concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and turn it to a world class infrastructure.

As a way of accelerating rice production and improve agriculture in the region, other states agreed to allocate 1000 hectares each to Lagos for rice production.

This is just as the Southwest governors formally admitted Lagos State into the Oodua Investment Limited.

Share

