Home / National / Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB

Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB

— 29th March 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, said the recent statement credited to General Theophilus .Y. Danjuma where he accused the army of collusion with some bandits on ethnic cleansing mission in Nigeria was a vindication and confirmation of all the prophetic statements earlier made by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said Nigerians and Africa at large, needed to celebrate Kanu because it has become  categorically clear to all that all his prophetic statements had come to pass in  three years despite the fact that he is still in the custody of Nigerian Army after the invasion of his home town and compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State on September 14 last year.

Recalling Kanu’s statements in the past, Powerful noted that Kanu said it that  prior to the 2015 election , the incumbent president today while campaigning  was not coming  to grow the economy, en­throne justice, breed unity and tol­erance and love for one another but   rather coming to enthrone Hausa/Fulani supremacy, to reposi­tion the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replacing  them with their kinsmen in order to drive their ethnic domination of the Southern Nigeria.

He recalled that Kanu said that the Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter people  with impunity while their masters will protect them. “They are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved.  The Fulani will take over the en­tire south as a continuation of their age-long agenda to Islamise Eastern Nigeria.

“They will brazenly seize our land in pretence of creating grazing fields for the Fulani. Then the con­quest will be complete and we will be­come their serfs forever. This is the word of a prophet,” he noted.

IPOB described it as unfortunate that the APC Government led by Major General Muhammad Buhari arrested and jailed Kanu for two years without trial and later kidnapped him and kept him without traces since 14th September 2017 because he saw ahead and spoke out without fear or favour.

“He was hunted like an antelope for standing firm on the way to the truth that led and moved the Nigerian Authority and her security operatives including those unscrupulous politicians in Abuja planned to kidnapped him since last year without well meaning Nigerians asking questions for his whereabouts because he looked the cabals and jihadists in the eyes and called them what they are.

“He was betrayed because he looked his brothers who have become slaves of the Hausa Fulani Caliphate in the eyes and told them they were nothing but slaves.

“He was hated by a few who are suffering from an identity crisis because he tried to liberate them from mental slavery which the cowards parading themselves as leaders and elders could not help to them but cheer the desecration of his father’s palace because they don’t even know where to start,” the statement noted.

