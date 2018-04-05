The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Rwanda closes thousands of churches, dozens of mosques
5th April 2018 - UK nerve gas attack: Russia’s bid for joint poisoning inquiry fails
5th April 2018 - Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa
5th April 2018 - Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu
5th April 2018 - Katsina senator dies at 63
5th April 2018 - I have no fear wining Ekiti governorship election –Olowo
5th April 2018 - Imo bigger than one person –Oguegbu, PDP chieftain
5th April 2018 - At Tinubu’s colloquium, APC, Buhari kick off 2019 presidential campaign
5th April 2018 - That presidential amnesty
5th April 2018 - The politics of looters’ list
Home / World News / Rwanda closes thousands of churches, dozens of mosques

Rwanda closes thousands of churches, dozens of mosques

— 5th April 2018

• President Kagame expresses shock over high number of worship houses

Rwanda’s government has closed thousands of churches and dozens of mosques as it seeks to assert more control over a vibrant religious community whose sometimes makeshift operations, authorities say, have threatened the lives of followers.

President Paul Kagame has said he was shocked by the high number of churches in the country. “700 churches in Kigali?” he said of houses of worship in the nation’s capital in March. “Are these boreholes (deep wells) that give people water? I don’t think we have as many boreholes. Do we even have as many factories? This has been a mess!”

Kagame said Rwanda doesn’t need so many houses of worship, claiming that such a high number is only fit for bigger, more developed economies that have the means to sustain them. The closings are bringing mixed reactions in Rwanda, where human rights groups have long accused Kagame’s government of clamping down on freedom of expression, which the president has denied.

Six Pentecostal pastors who protested the church closures were arrested and accused of “illegal meetings with bad intentions,” and since then other critics have refused to discuss the issue with The Associated Press.

While Rwanda’s government describes the closures as tackling churches that have failed to comply with building safety standards, it is taking other steps to oversee the religious community in the largely Christian nation of 12 million people.

Proposed legislation aims to regulate faith-based organizations separately from civil society organizations, said Alexis Nkurunziza, president of the private Rwanda Religious Leaders Forum.

Suggestions from religious leaders soon will be forwarded to the Rwanda Law Reform Commission for scrutiny and later to parliament, he said. The legislation is expected to be passed as the ruling party holds a majority of parliamentary seats.

The new legislation would require pastors to have a theology degree before they start their own churches so that they teach correct doctrine, said those familiar with the discussions.

The aim is to regulate the Pentecostal churches that often spring up under leaders who claim to have received a call to preach. Not everyone, however, has the money for such a degree, some observers have said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

— 5th April 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A strange illness has claimed the lives of about 10 people in Babura Local Government Area in Jigawa State while about a dozen, others are receiving treatment at the council hospital. The news, which filtered across the state, was greeted with anxiety, barely one week after a serious case of Cerebral Spinal…

  • Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu

    — 5th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary, National Union of Garment and Textile Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up by translating his policies into actions. Aremu, however, chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allegedly distracting President Buhari with allegations…

  • Katsina senator dies at 63

    — 5th April 2018

    • Buhari, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Masari  mourn Fred Itua; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Agaju Madugba, Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar is dead. He represented Katsina North Senatorial District (Daura Zone) in the upper legislative chamber. His death came less than three weeks after that of senator Ali Wakil, from Bauchi State. Late senator Bukar returned to Nigeria in…

  • I have no fear wining Ekiti governorship election –Olowo

    — 5th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ekiti State governorship aspirant, Olatunji Olowo, says he is optimistic of picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Olowo who said irrespective of the names being bandied around, mostly around, he stands a better chance of leading the party to victory in the state.  In spite of your robust professional background, why…

  • Imo bigger than one person –Oguegbu, PDP chieftain

    — 5th April 2018

    Brown Chimezie Ikenna Oguegbu is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member Turaki Vanguard, Trade Fair Chapter, Lagos State. The Njaba, Imo State-born politician believes that Imo is bigger than anybody. Imo people recently complained about the leadership style of Governor Rochas Okorocha, with some of them saying he runs the state…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share