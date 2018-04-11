The Sun News
Siasia

Russia 2018: Siasia commends NSLTF for backing Eagles

— 11th April 2018

Former National team coach and player, Samson Siasia has commended the management of National Sports Lottery Trust Funds (NSLTF) for backing the Super Eagles in their quest to do Nigeria proud at the World Cup in Russia.

Siasia, who is a member of the Fly Me to Russia Fundraising Committee, stated that it was heartwarming the National Sports Lottery Trust Funds saw the need to back the Eagles by supporting the fundraisers.   

He also stated that the Eagles cannot afford to fail in Russia, hence the need to support the team to do well. “I must commend the management of the NSLTF headed by Bello Maigari for accepting to support the Eagles for the Mundial. The funds generated would be used to support the team and send fans to Russia to support the team. 

Head of the committee, Queen Uboh Idris, who is also the President of Para Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, said it was good that more corporate organisations and government agencies were joining hands with the committee to make Eagles’ campaign in Russia a memorable one.

“The Eagles are the pride of Nigeria. They have done Nigeria proud at several competitions and no support is too much to give to the team. We hope the backing they will get would propel them to surpass their second round finish at the Mundial,” Ulabo added.

