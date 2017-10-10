The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Russia 2018 : NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew Thursday
10th October 2017 - …Thanks Presidency, Udom, Nigerians
10th October 2017 - 2018 World Cup: Egypt’s president rewards players, coach
10th October 2017 - Ballon d’Or: Ronaldo tops final group
10th October 2017 - I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Bode George
10th October 2017 - …You lack integrity, Pearse replies
10th October 2017 - Private varsities not profit driven, says Redeemers Varsity VC
10th October 2017 - Strategy that got me 9As in SSCE –SS2 student
10th October 2017 - FUNAAB appoints new VC, registrar, bursar
10th October 2017 - SSUCOEN demands internal provost for FCET Umunze
Home / Sports / Russia 2018 : NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew Thursday

Russia 2018 : NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew Thursday

— 10th October 2017

 To release World Cup programme next week

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) will on Thursday hold a pre-tournament meeting with the Super Eagles’ technical crew to articulate programmes for the team’s participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria last weekend made history as the first African team to pick the ticket for the world soccer fiesta after beating visiting Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Reacting to the arrangements the federation is putting in place, the federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the programmes would be released after his meeting with the technical crew and other stakeholders.

“Well, we commend every Nigerian that contributed to this achievement. The ticket is victory for us. Our mission has been to put smiles on the faces of the Nigerians. I also want to use this opportunity to commend the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for the financial support.

“As for the arrangements, we are putting in place for tournament, our plans is you start early camping. Our immediate plan is that I will be meeting with the Eagles technical crew in Lagos this Thursday.

“I want to see their programmes for the tournament and if need be make inputs and adjustments. I want to inform you that we will roll out the programmes for the tournament next week and as I said, the preparation has started immediately we picked the ticket in Uyo last weekend,” he said.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Bode George

— 10th October 2017

by Ismail Omipidan Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aspirant to the position of the national chairman, Chief Bode George, has said he has what it takes to lead the party. If the Port-Harcourt convention had gone as planned, Jimi Agbaje would have emerged chairman. What has changed between…

  • …You lack integrity, Pearse replies

    — 10th October 2017

    Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, is the Lagos State Coordinator for Professor Tunde Adeniran, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirants. In this encounter, Dr. Pearse explains why Professor Adeniran, was best suited for the job. Why are you supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran for the chairmanship position? I am supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran to…

  • NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 

    — 10th October 2017

    Says allegations baseless, unfounded  From Uche Usim, Abuja Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described the allegations of shady practices and insurbodination, levelled against the Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, as baseless and unfounded. The minister, in a leaked memo to President…

  • Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

    — 10th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it was investigating activities of some state Commissioners of Police, alleged to have gone against laid down rules and regulations. Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made this known when he received the leadership of the Concerned citizens of Edo State, in Abuja, said that the…

  • 2019 presidency not on my cards, says Osinbajo

    — 10th October 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi In London, the United Kingdom,  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has not given any thought to contesting the 2019 presidential poll. Besides, Osinbajo said he has no timeline for when he may make such a decision in the election scheduled for February 2019. The vice president spoke on the sidelines of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share