Russia 2018 : NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew Thursday

To release World Cup programme next week

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) will on Thursday hold a pre-tournament meeting with the Super Eagles’ technical crew to articulate programmes for the team’s participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria last weekend made history as the first African team to pick the ticket for the world soccer fiesta after beating visiting Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Reacting to the arrangements the federation is putting in place, the federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the programmes would be released after his meeting with the technical crew and other stakeholders.

“Well, we commend every Nigerian that contributed to this achievement. The ticket is victory for us. Our mission has been to put smiles on the faces of the Nigerians. I also want to use this opportunity to commend the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for the financial support.

“As for the arrangements, we are putting in place for tournament, our plans is you start early camping. Our immediate plan is that I will be meeting with the Eagles technical crew in Lagos this Thursday.

“I want to see their programmes for the tournament and if need be make inputs and adjustments. I want to inform you that we will roll out the programmes for the tournament next week and as I said, the preparation has started immediately we picked the ticket in Uyo last weekend,” he said.