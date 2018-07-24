Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance

The Rotary International District 9142, Nigeria, yesterday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi OF Enugu State with a “Distinguished Service Award of Excellence in Governance” for his outstanding performance in office.

The prestigious award was presented to the governor at a dinner in his honour, after the installation ceremony of the 2nd District Governor of the Club, Dr. Dan Ajawara, held at The Base Event Centre, Enugu.

Presenting the award, the newly-installed District Governor, Dr. Ajawara, described Ugwuanyi as “a humble, humane, unassuming and visionary leader, who leads by example”, adding that it was based on his sterling performance and leadership qualities that “we are honouring him today”.

READ ALSO: APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others

Meanwhile, there was excitement in the state yesterday as 200 lucky traders emerged winners of the 5th raffle draw of the second phase of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme conducted simultaneously across the 54 registered markets in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in February 2017 launched a monthly empowerment scheme for genuine traders in the state to assist them grow their various businesses for all round economic growth.

One thousand two hundred traders won N50,000 each accordingly for the year under review.

Following the successful conclusion of the first phase, the state government in March this year re-launched the widely cherished scheme with a bumper package that was double the initial amount.

Consequently, the amount earmarked for the scheme was increased from N60 million annually to N120 million, while the number of beneficiaries was also raised from 100 per month to 200.

The number of participating markets was equally expanded from 37 to 54, to give more traders, especially those in the rural areas, better chances of participation.