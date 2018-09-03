Ronaldinho chooses ‘best player’ between Messi, Ronaldo, gives reasons

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has picked his ‘best player’ between Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old explained that he prefers Messi over Ronaldo because of the manner in which the Argentine captain plays the game.

Ronaldinho, who is a three-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award, believes Messi is the best player of all time because the Barca No. 10 has done what no other player has done.

READ ALSO Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign at risk over players’ contract dispute

Speaking on who is the better player between Messi and Ronaldo, Ronaldinho told Sport, “For me it’s not a question over who is more complete, it’s a question of taste.

“I prefer Messi’s style. He [Messi] is the best in history, no doubt.

“Nobody has done what Messi’s done. I hope he plays 20 more years.

“Those who love football would love to have him here [Barcelona] for much longer.

“I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo.”

He added, “The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all.

“So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style.”

Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona after arriving in 2003, during which he won two La Liga titles, a Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.