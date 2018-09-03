Ronaldinho chooses ‘best player’ between Messi, Ronaldo, gives reasons— 3rd September 2018
Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has picked his ‘best player’ between Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldinho, who is a three-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award, believes Messi is the best player of all time because the Barca No. 10 has done what no other player has done.
“I prefer Messi’s style. He [Messi] is the best in history, no doubt.
“Nobody has done what Messi’s done. I hope he plays 20 more years.
“I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo.”
He added, “The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all.
“So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style.”
Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona after arriving in 2003, during which he won two La Liga titles, a Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
