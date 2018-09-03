– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign at risk over players’ contract dispute
3rd September 2018 - Nigerian maths teachers don’t understand what they teach –Kuku
3rd September 2018 - Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash
3rd September 2018 - Da-Silva vies for presidency in 2019
3rd September 2018 - Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD
3rd September 2018 - JUST IN: Defence Minister commissions 6 patrol boats
3rd September 2018 - Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll
3rd September 2018 - NASS needs urgent restructuring, patriotic members – Majekodunmi, ADC chieftain
3rd September 2018 - Collapsible Mobile Tarpaulin Fish Pond; Lucrative Way to Start Profitable Fish Farming
3rd September 2018 - FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign at risk over players’ contract dispute
DBU

Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign at risk over players’ contract dispute

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

 The Danish Football Association (DBU) is looking for replacements for regular national team players for this month’s matches against Slovakia and Wales after contract negotiations broke down.

If the DBU fails to recruit players for the games, Denmark, who are ninth in the FIFA world rankings and reached the last 16 at this year’s World Cup, could face expulsion from the 2020 European Championship.

“UEFA has been pretty clear about this,”That would be the worst-case scenario,’’ a DBU spokeswoman said.

READ ALSO FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

She could not say if the association had been successful in attracting lower-tier players to play in the team’s matches this month.

The dispute is chiefly over the rights of players, including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The players’ travelling conditions are also an issue.

The DBU on Sunday rejected the players’ offer to extend their existing contracts for the next two games which would have postponed further negotiations until after those matches.

The team is scheduled to play Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday and Wales in a Nations League group stage match on Sunday.

Coach Aage Hareide will not be in charge of the team for the games as the FA does not want him to manage a side he did not pick himself, the DBU said.

The DBU last year had to cancel a World Cup qualifying match for the women’s national team against Sweden, also due to a contract dispute.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KUKU

Nigerian maths teachers don’t understand what they teach –Kuku

— 3rd September 2018

17 UI students win scholarships Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former president of African Mathematics Union (AMU), Prof. Aderemi Kuku, has said many schools teachers in Nigeria who teach mathematics don’t really understand the subject. This, he disclosed, has been responsible for why the teachers have not been able to publish easy to understand mathematics textbooks for…

  • BIDAPOLY

    Many dead, several injured as BIDAPOLY students, indigenes clash

    — 3rd September 2018

    Many people were feared dead, while several others were injured after a clash between students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida and some indigenes of Bida town. The incident reportedly occurred after alleged  disagreement between some of the students and a commercial driver, on Saturday. The said driver, it was gathered, was alleged to have short-changed…

  • DA-SILVA

    Da-Silva vies for presidency in 2019

    — 3rd September 2018

    Damiete Braide A healthcare administrator in the United States of America, Ayo Da-silva, has declared his intention to run for presidency in the 2019 general election on the platform of Save Nigeria Congress (SNC).  He made the declaration at the weekend while  addressing Nigerians at the Nigerian Secretariat complex in Southfield, Michigan. Da-silva, identified bad…

  • REFINERIES

    Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD

    — 3rd September 2018

    He assured that NNPC was doing all it could to come up with alternative and sustainable financing that will return the refineries to full scale operation Adewale Sanyaolu The inability of the country’s refineries to operate at their nameplate capacity has been a source of concern to Nigerians even as it continues to depend on…

  • BOATS

    JUST IN: Defence Minister commissions 6 patrol boats

    — 3rd September 2018

    Philip Nwosu Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan Alli (rtd) has commissioned six naval patrol boat to strengthens the capability of Nigerian Navy in fighting sea criminals and policing the country’s exclusive economic zone. The boats, according to the navy, will help the force fight piracy and other criminal elements in the nation’s waterways. Details…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share