The Sun News
Latest
25th January 2018 - EFCC detains ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal
25th January 2018 - Robbers kill UNIBEN lecturer
25th January 2018 - Gunmen kill 4 vigilantes in Kwara
25th January 2018 - Buhari hails Amosun at 60
25th January 2018 - Plot against Saraki thickens
25th January 2018 - SGF stops Shittu from distributing Buhari’s campaign caps at FEC meeting
25th January 2018 - Atiku, Fayose meet over 2019
25th January 2018 - Nigeria in coma –Wike
25th January 2018 - The cookie has crumbled
25th January 2018 - NNPC nets $3.73bn from offshore crude sales
Home / National / Robbers kill UNIBEN lecturer

Robbers kill UNIBEN lecturer

— 25th January 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University of Benin, Edo State, Dr. Godwin Omofonwa, was yesterday shot dead by robbers in Evbuomore Quarters, Ugbowo, Benin City.
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, who announced this while parading 11 suspects involved in various crimes in Benin City, said policemen at Ugbowo, who were immediately deployed to engage the robbers, shot one dead while others escaped.
According to him, the deceased robbery suspect was among the gang that has been terrorising residents of Ugbowo and its environs in the past two months, adding that the command would continue to ensure the protection of life and property in the state.
“The command received a distress call about the activities of armed robbers at Evbuomore Quarters, Ugbowo, this morning. Policemen from Ugbowo and surrounding divisions were deployed to the scene to engage the robbers.
“In the ensuing gun battle, one of the marauders was shot dead while others escaped. Sadly, one Dr. Godwin Omofunwa, a lecturer in the Department of Education, UNIBEN, died as a result of gunshot wounds he received from the robbers. The deceased’s three phones and another Nokia phone stolen from one Precious were recovered from the dead robber,” Kokumo said.
He listed some of the items recovered from the other suspects on parade to include two cut-to-size guns, one single-barrel gun, one iron cutter, one live round and 12 expended cartridges and phones.

The commissioner, while alleging misuse of policemen attached to VIPs in the state, directed all persons to whom policemen were deployed as escorts or guards to report to the police headquarters with letters of authority for verification.
Meanwhile, spokesman for UNIBEN, Mr. Osasuyi Michael, has described the killing of Dr. Omofonwa as sad and unfortunate. He said that the deceased was a dedicated lecturer and was on his way to the office when the incident occurred.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC detains ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

— 25th January 2018

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Samin Amaddin, confirmed this yesterday. Amaddin said the former SGF is cooperating with investigators and has been making useful statements. Lawal was detained for…

  • Robbers kill UNIBEN lecturer

    — 25th January 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University of Benin, Edo State, Dr. Godwin Omofonwa, was yesterday shot dead by robbers in Evbuomore Quarters, Ugbowo, Benin City. Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, who announced this while parading 11 suspects involved in various crimes in Benin City, said policemen…

  • Gunmen kill 4 vigilantes in Kwara

    — 25th January 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Gunmen, yesterday, attacked some villages in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing four members of the local vigilance group and injuring several others. Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, disclosed yesterday that the gunmen mounted a camp in the National Park, moving from one community to another to terrorise…

  • Buhari hails Amosun at 60

    — 25th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun on his 60th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, that Buhari described Amosun as “a visionary political leader, legislator and administrator, whose foray into public service continues to stimulate and…

  • Plot against Saraki thickens

    — 25th January 2018

    •Gov, minister, senators meet to perfect plan Fred Itua, Abuja Strong indications emerged, yesterday, that plans to impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have reached an advanced stage, with meetings held and key players named on the roles they are expected to play. Investigations by Daily Sun have, however, revealed that the move may fail, as…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share