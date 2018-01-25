Robbers kill UNIBEN lecturer

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University of Benin, Edo State, Dr. Godwin Omofonwa, was yesterday shot dead by robbers in Evbuomore Quarters, Ugbowo, Benin City.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, who announced this while parading 11 suspects involved in various crimes in Benin City, said policemen at Ugbowo, who were immediately deployed to engage the robbers, shot one dead while others escaped.

According to him, the deceased robbery suspect was among the gang that has been terrorising residents of Ugbowo and its environs in the past two months, adding that the command would continue to ensure the protection of life and property in the state.

“The command received a distress call about the activities of armed robbers at Evbuomore Quarters, Ugbowo, this morning. Policemen from Ugbowo and surrounding divisions were deployed to the scene to engage the robbers.

“In the ensuing gun battle, one of the marauders was shot dead while others escaped. Sadly, one Dr. Godwin Omofunwa, a lecturer in the Department of Education, UNIBEN, died as a result of gunshot wounds he received from the robbers. The deceased’s three phones and another Nokia phone stolen from one Precious were recovered from the dead robber,” Kokumo said.

He listed some of the items recovered from the other suspects on parade to include two cut-to-size guns, one single-barrel gun, one iron cutter, one live round and 12 expended cartridges and phones.

The commissioner, while alleging misuse of policemen attached to VIPs in the state, directed all persons to whom policemen were deployed as escorts or guards to report to the police headquarters with letters of authority for verification.

Meanwhile, spokesman for UNIBEN, Mr. Osasuyi Michael, has described the killing of Dr. Omofonwa as sad and unfortunate. He said that the deceased was a dedicated lecturer and was on his way to the office when the incident occurred.