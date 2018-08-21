Roadblocks against women

Since Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the first elected leader, women have come to the realisation that it is possible for them to break the male dominance in the high leadership sector.

Women such as Golda Meir of Israel, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May of Britain, Angela Merkel of Germany, Ameenah Guib-Fakini of Mauritius and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, to mention but a few, have risen to the pinnacle of political power in their countries. The number still remains negligible because women have had formidable roadblocks placed on their path to the top by men and society generally. In Nigeria, there seems to be a sharp yearning now for participation by youths and women at the apex of political decision-making. So far, five women, very well educated, are entering the ring, having been smitten by the bug of presidential politics. They believe that, apart from the magnetic pull of their femininity, their ideas and their multi-tasking ability will see them through to the Aso Villa in Abuja.

That is the height of optimism. But those who have been in the tough trenches of presidential politics think that the women simply want to improve their curriculum vitae, or to shore up their visibility for some inferior appointive or elective office. Others think they just want to get their fair share of available publicity at this time in the hope that their stock in life will rise. It may be uncharitable to say that the women are unserious about their pursuit or that they have no idea of what they are up against. The truth is that, even though women are more in number from our often disputed population figures, they have not been able to put one of their own in Aso Villa or even in any government house as an elected governor.

There is a high degree of male chauvinism, which is reflected in high preference for male children, male children as next of kin, discrimination against women generally when it comes to selection for high office.

This deep discrimination leaves women so prostate that they have to canvass at every forum for the granting of some 35 percent of available high political positions to women. This is tokenism but even this is not easily available in some of the states of the federation. These women, who are essentially politically celibate, are entering the big game circuit from the top based largely on optimism, but optimism is often grounded in false logic.

No one is going to give women a presidential ticket simply because they are women. Women and men are competitors for power. It is not a gender affair. It is simply a power affair, the struggle for power, the ability to grab that awesome conglomerate of power residing in the Nigerian presidency by grinding the streets. Men and women are gobbling that power with their eyes; they are salivating and seeking to grab it by whatever means available. Every contestant is power-hungry and the women must be as hungry for it as the men, if not hungrier. But being power-hungry is not sufficient as a ladder to the throne. They need much more.