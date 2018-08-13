Rivers people’ll resist any rigging – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers people will resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government to rig the 2019 elections.

Wike said the APC Federal Government has no single project on ground in the state to sell the party’s candidates during the forthcoming elections in 2019.

Speaking during an interview with TVC at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike noted that rigging is the only option left for the APC Federal Government. He, however, stated that the option will fail.

He said: “The people will resist. The people will stand their ground and insist that their votes must count. You saw the way the people resisted at the National Assembly when the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the place, that is how it will be in 2019. The people will stand firm.

“You saw a Rivers girl lead the resistance. That is a Rivers girl. The hallmark of our courage as a people. This is not resistance by arms. We don’t need to go and carry arms. How many people can the federal might kill?”

The governor added: “People should understand that Nigeria has gone beyond that point when anything you do, you get away with it. You see what happened at the National Assembly, could we have imagined in this world that the DSS Director General, Lawal Daura, would have been sacked?”

The governor noted that the rerun elections in Rivers State where the APC Federal Government deployed 40,000 security personnel for rigging purposes, without success proved that Rivers people cannot be cowed.

Wike debunked the claim that federal might helped him in 2015. He said the 2016 rerun showed the popular party in the state.

He said: “They did the rerun, who won in the rerun? We won massively. The people stood their ground. If we had lost, you would have justifiably said federal might helped me in 2015.

On the forthcoming presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Wike said he has no preferred aspirant for now. He added that no single governor can determine the presidential candidate for the PDP.

The governor noted that the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of PDP was the best thing to happen to the stability of the party.

He said if a weaker politician had emerged, the APC Federal Government would have penetrated the PDP. He said the return of Sheriff to APC indicated the damage the APC Federal Government wanted to use him to do in PDP.