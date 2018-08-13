– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo
13th August 2018 - Neymar strikes as PSG begin title defence with win over Caen
13th August 2018 - Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC
13th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician
13th August 2018 - How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway
13th August 2018 - Pogba: I will be fined if…
13th August 2018 - Gymnast cries for help over training equipments
13th August 2018 - Ola Aina set for Torino medical
13th August 2018 - Ndidi gets high rating in Leicester’s defeat
13th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets determined to reach quarter finals
Home / National / Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo
AMNESTY

Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo

— 13th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region remains a priority of the Federal Government.

He said the Buhari administration is desirous of peace in the Niger Delta and is determined to change the narrative of the region as the most marginalised region in Nigeria.

Dokubo, who stated this at the weekend during the distribution of Start-Up Parks to trained ex-agitators who were enlisted in the amnesty programme, at Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said the Buhari administration would continue to take steps to deepen peace, safety and security in the Niger Delta.

He disclosed that many people had thought that the Buhari administration would terminate the programme, rather the government had ensure introduction of new concepts because of its determination for lasting peace in the region.

He said Nigerians and people of the Niger Delta would need to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that those trained by the amnesty office are gainfully employed and not left to roam about.

READ ALSO: Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC

He maintained that investors would need to take advantage of the conducive environment created by the Federal Government in the Niger Delta to stimulate the economy of the region.

“The Niger Delta is now relatively safe, peaceful and ripe to attract investors. It is important that I use this occasion to call on potential investors not to focus only in the oil and gas sector but also in agro-allied business.

“Under our great leader, President Buhari, the Nigerian government has made the region conducive for investments. You will agree with me that new investments would stimulate the economies of states in this region and create employment opportunities for several of the youths who have been offered skills under the amnesty programme. “The fastest and easiest way to guarantee lasting peace in the Niger Delta and the Gulf of Guinea is the provision of gainful employment for the teeming population of youths and women of the region. The Federal Government has invested heavily in training ex-agitators enlisted in the amnesty programme in some of the best schools and vocational training facilities in Nigeria and offshore.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMNESTY

Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo

— 13th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region remains a priority of the Federal Government. He said the Buhari administration is desirous of peace in the Niger Delta and is…

  • ORON

    Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC

    — 13th August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Oron nation, made up of the five local government areas of Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State has demanded the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the only condition of supporting the party in the state. In their position statement released by Oron Mandate Group and signed by…

  • EKWEREMADU

    APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 13th August 2018

    The opposition party stated that the new plot was a rehash of the blockade of the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives on June 24. Iheanacho Nwosu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Chukwudi Nweje The saber rattling between the All progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed…

  • SARAKIS TIME IS OVER

    Saraki’s time over – Oshiomhole

    — 13th August 2018

    “I think Saraki’s time is over. He fails to understand that the Nigerian national projcect is not at his mercy or the mercy of his own dynasty.” Excerpts of an address by national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE, at a press conference in Abuja last week Basically, to respond to some of…

  • ALLEGED CORRUPTION

    APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations

    — 13th August 2018

    The PDP had asked the APC to respond to cases of alleged corruption involving President Buhari’s cronies, instead of making wild allegations against it. Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacked the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share