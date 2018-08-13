Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region remains a priority of the Federal Government.

He said the Buhari administration is desirous of peace in the Niger Delta and is determined to change the narrative of the region as the most marginalised region in Nigeria.

Dokubo, who stated this at the weekend during the distribution of Start-Up Parks to trained ex-agitators who were enlisted in the amnesty programme, at Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said the Buhari administration would continue to take steps to deepen peace, safety and security in the Niger Delta.

He disclosed that many people had thought that the Buhari administration would terminate the programme, rather the government had ensure introduction of new concepts because of its determination for lasting peace in the region.

He said Nigerians and people of the Niger Delta would need to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that those trained by the amnesty office are gainfully employed and not left to roam about.

He maintained that investors would need to take advantage of the conducive environment created by the Federal Government in the Niger Delta to stimulate the economy of the region.

“The Niger Delta is now relatively safe, peaceful and ripe to attract investors. It is important that I use this occasion to call on potential investors not to focus only in the oil and gas sector but also in agro-allied business.

“Under our great leader, President Buhari, the Nigerian government has made the region conducive for investments. You will agree with me that new investments would stimulate the economies of states in this region and create employment opportunities for several of the youths who have been offered skills under the amnesty programme. “The fastest and easiest way to guarantee lasting peace in the Niger Delta and the Gulf of Guinea is the provision of gainful employment for the teeming population of youths and women of the region. The Federal Government has invested heavily in training ex-agitators enlisted in the amnesty programme in some of the best schools and vocational training facilities in Nigeria and offshore.”