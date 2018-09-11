– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians
11th September 2018 - GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors
11th September 2018 - 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
11th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Dalung charges athletes to shun drug 
11th September 2018 - ITTF hails Nigeria’s feat in Mauritius
11th September 2018 - LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises
Home / National / Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians
MUSICIANS

Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

— 11th September 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that  his administration  will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as Dbanj), to create opportunities for young musicians in the state.

Speaking  during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said part of the problems that musicians operating in the state have is the lack of opportunity to shine at the international stage.

Dbanj was accompanied on the visit  by Port Harcourt-based international music star, Duncan Mighty.

He said the state government is working  with different international musicians and producers to resolve the challenge of opportunities.

“We, as a  government, will not fail to partner with you, in whichever form  that will help to empower the youths in the state.

“Part of the problems we have in this part of the world is the opportunities that our  youths lack. Our youths don’t have the opportunities to showcase their potential”, he said.

The governor commended Dbanj for contributing  his own quota to the growth of the society by ensuring that youths are productive.

“Let  me use this opportunity to thank you for what you are doing to empower the youths.  So many have had the opportunity you have, but may not have used it to empower the youths.

READ ALSO: GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors

“What you are doing is commendable and I urge you to continue, said Wike.

On the death of the late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), Wike thanked Dbanj for identifying with the state in its moment of grief.

Earlier, the  popular artiste said that he runs the CREAM  music platform designed  specifically  to empower the youths and give them opportunities.  He offered to partner with the Rivers State Government on talent development.

The music icon commended the  governor on outstanding developmental strides that have transformed the state.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MUSICIANS

Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

— 11th September 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that  his administration  will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as Dbanj), to create opportunities for young musicians in the state. Speaking  during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said part of the problems that musicians operating…

  • LSETF

    LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

    — 11th September 2018

    In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

  • CITN

    Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

    — 11th September 2018

    From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share