Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that his administration will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as Dbanj), to create opportunities for young musicians in the state.

Speaking during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said part of the problems that musicians operating in the state have is the lack of opportunity to shine at the international stage.

Dbanj was accompanied on the visit by Port Harcourt-based international music star, Duncan Mighty.

He said the state government is working with different international musicians and producers to resolve the challenge of opportunities.

“We, as a government, will not fail to partner with you, in whichever form that will help to empower the youths in the state.

“Part of the problems we have in this part of the world is the opportunities that our youths lack. Our youths don’t have the opportunities to showcase their potential”, he said.

The governor commended Dbanj for contributing his own quota to the growth of the society by ensuring that youths are productive.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for what you are doing to empower the youths. So many have had the opportunity you have, but may not have used it to empower the youths.

READ ALSO: GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors

“What you are doing is commendable and I urge you to continue, said Wike.

On the death of the late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), Wike thanked Dbanj for identifying with the state in its moment of grief.

Earlier, the popular artiste said that he runs the CREAM music platform designed specifically to empower the youths and give them opportunities. He offered to partner with the Rivers State Government on talent development.

The music icon commended the governor on outstanding developmental strides that have transformed the state.