Secretary of the Ogun State Boxing Association, David Osuolale, has expressed delight at the choice of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as the host city for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the boxing administrator said the choice of Abeokuta is a good development for boxing as a sport and young boxers in the state, who have been seeking an opportunity to join the professional cadre.

“It is a good development that GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is coming to Ogun State. We have many boxers, who have been desperate for the opportunity to turn professional.

READ ALSO 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10

To the best of my knowledge, no boxer in the state has turned professional in ten years, so there is no better opportunity than what GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is offering,” he said.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4, Osuolale added, will reveal the range of boxing talents in the state and put the state in the spotlight for the duration of the programme.

He called on young boxers to seize the opportunity offered by the programme with both hands.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 will hold at the Dunkin Pepper Gym inside the MKO Abiola Stadium Complex from 13-15 September.

The programme, conceived to unearth young boxers wishing to turn professional, is open to boxers aged between 18 and 25 from across the country.

It will take the shape of sparring sessions, which will see boxers assessed by the country’s top boxing coaches, who will select those deemed to have performed best.

Boxers adjudged to have made the cut will have their licences paid for by the sponsors, enjoy free medical examination and have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

The first two editions of the programme held in Lagos, while the third held in Ibadan. Registration forms for the programme are currently available for free at the Alake Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control Secretariat at the National Stadium, Lagos; and Akure Township Stadium in Akure.