– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors
11th September 2018 - 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
11th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Dalung charges athletes to shun drug 
11th September 2018 - ITTF hails Nigeria’s feat in Mauritius
11th September 2018 - LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises
11th September 2018 - Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors

— 11th September 2018

Secretary of the Ogun State Boxing Association, David Osuolale, has expressed delight at the choice of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as the host city for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the boxing administrator said the choice of Abeokuta is a good development for boxing as a sport and young boxers in the state, who have been seeking an opportunity to join the professional cadre.

“It is a good development that GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is coming to Ogun State. We have many boxers, who have been desperate for the opportunity to turn professional.

READ ALSO 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10

To the best of my knowledge, no boxer in the state has turned professional in ten years, so there is no better opportunity than what GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is offering,” he said.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4, Osuolale added, will reveal the range of boxing talents in the state and put the state in the spotlight for the duration of the programme.

He called on young boxers to seize the opportunity offered by the programme with both hands.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 will hold at the Dunkin Pepper Gym inside the MKO Abiola Stadium Complex from 13-15 September.

The programme, conceived to unearth young boxers wishing to turn professional, is open to boxers aged between 18 and 25 from across the country.

It will take the shape of sparring sessions, which will see boxers assessed by the country’s top boxing coaches, who will select those deemed to have performed best.

Boxers adjudged to have made the cut will have their licences paid for by the sponsors, enjoy free medical examination and have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

The first two editions of the programme held in Lagos, while the third held in Ibadan. Registration forms for the programme are currently available for free at the Alake Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control Secretariat at the National Stadium, Lagos; and Akure Township Stadium in Akure.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LSETF

LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

— 11th September 2018

In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

  • CITN

    Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

    — 11th September 2018

    From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of…

  • ecobank

    Ecobank launches Emerald Business Club

    — 11th September 2018

    Ecobank Nigeria has launched its Emerald Business Club, an electronic platform aimed at offering convenience, accessible banking services especially to small and medium size enterprises, local corporates and various clients in the commercial sector. The initiative was launched in Lagos last week. The outgoing Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, explained that the new product…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share