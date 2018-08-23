Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue— 23rd August 2018
NAN
A human rights lawyer, Mr. Leo Ekpenyong has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the security situation in Akwa Ibom.
Ekpenyong, who made the call in an interview, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said that there was urgent need to address the situation.
The Abuja-based lawyer, who reacted to the attack on the country home of Sen. Akpabio, said that the level of insecurity in the state was worrisome.
According to him, with the enormous security votes accruing to the state government, there is no excuse for the worsening security situation, which has degenerated.
“It’s a clear signal that there is need for urgent intervention by the Federal Government; we call on the government to wade into the security breaches in Akwa Ibom with a view to ensuring safety of lives and property.
“The fundamental responsibility of any government is the protection of the lives and property of its citizens,’’ he said.
He, however, expressed concern that the situation might be taking a political twist, following the recent defection of Sen. Akpabio to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ekpenyong stressed that the culprits should be brought to book and held responsible should anything happen to the former senate minority leader.
“The recent attack on the country home of Sen. Akpabio leaves so much to be desired.
“We call for peace and calmness among the indigenes of the state because some youths are worried over the political hostilities that are budding in the state.
“We also call on the youths to eschew all forms of violence and to resist the temptation to be used by desperate politicians as agents of violence,” he said.
The lawyer urged the youths to eschew violence and not to resort to self-help, insisting that the government should take drastic action to avoid recurrence of the attacks.
