The language in the entire Act is not gender sensitive – throughout the document; all police officers are referred to as ‘men’.

Nneka Egbuna

ON November 19th-20th, 2018, a coalition of over 40 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) gathered in Abuja, the Nation’s Capital, to call for the passage of the Police Reform Bill. The Bill seeks to repeal the Police Act of 1943, which though has had some amendments to a few sections, is still deeply rooted in the colonial era. The current bill, if enacted, seeks to provide for a ‘more efficient and effective police force that is based on the principles of accountability and transparency, and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms’. It also seeks to be inclusive in terms of addressing the needs of men and women in the Nigeria police force.

The Bill is sponsored by Senator Bala Na’Allah, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, who expressed his hopes that the bill, which has passed the second reading and is currently at the committee level, will be passed within the next one month. He said he sponsored the Police Reform Bill in order to bring the Nigeria Police Force at par with international standards in addition to being modern and responsive to the security needs of Nigeria citizens at all levels.

Responding to the concerns from CSOs about how efficiently the bill mainstreams gender (as the needs of men and women differ), Senator Na’Allah reassured them that ‘sufficient provisions have been made in the law to check the implications for gender in the Regulations’. He made these remarks at the dialogue session between the National Assembly and Stakeholders on the Police Reform and Police Bill, organised by the Policy and legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) in Abuja on Monday 19 November 2018. In attendance were Hon. Lawal Abubakar Garba, Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police; Ibrahim Idris (who was represented by a Commissioner of Police, Adat Ududo, in the Research and Planning Department).

The Inspector General of Police commended the National Assembly for their initiatives towards police reform and expressed the delight of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) about the reform process especially as it will touch their individual welfare. ‘We hope the think tanks will enrich the inputs currently being made to the bill and that the bill will be passed soon,” he said.