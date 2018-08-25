– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective
25th August 2018 - There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children
25th August 2018 - STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money
25th August 2018 - Juve vs Lazio : Allegri unafraid to bench CR7
25th August 2018 - REVEALED! Cousin of City’s owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid
25th August 2018 - FG’s micro credit scheme for petty traders
25th August 2018 - My close chase with death in Kenya: Dr. Farombi, ex-General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church
25th August 2018 - OJUDE OBA: A heritage of loyalty
25th August 2018 - Game over
25th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / REVEALED! Cousin of City’s owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid
COUSIN

REVEALED! Cousin of City’s owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid

— 25th August 2018

SG have confirmed they’ve fielded takeover interest for Liverpool.

It has emerged that Abu Dhabi-based Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, tried to buy Liverpool earlier this year for a world record €2bn.

READ ALSO Imo Govt announces councillorship elections

The Liverpool Echo says the proposal from Sheik Khaled didn’t get past the vetting stage with Allen & Company because it was judged to be neither credible nor worthwhile to be put to major shareholders John W Henry and Mike Gordon.

Proof of funds wasn’t forthcoming but FSG insist they did not agree to sell Liverpool for £2billion and that all dialogue with Sheik Khaled ended in January.

A club statement read: “FSG have been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale.

“But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eden

STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money

— 25th August 2018

Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus. However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino….

  • JEREMIAH USENI

    2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni

    — 25th August 2018

    Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…

  • MIYETTI

    Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah

    — 25th August 2018

    National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria. Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said…

  • ORTOM

    Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm

    — 25th August 2018

    Ortom disclosed this on Friday at an interactive session for peace building between the church, traditional rulers and other stakeholders. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him along Makurdi-Lafia highway. READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau…

  • OKOROCHA - ADOLPH HITLER

    Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB

    — 25th August 2018

    Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland. • I won’t join issues with proscribed group – Imo gov. Willy Eya, Alloy Attah, and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share