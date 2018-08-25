SG have confirmed they’ve fielded takeover interest for Liverpool.

It has emerged that Abu Dhabi-based Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, tried to buy Liverpool earlier this year for a world record €2bn.

The Liverpool Echo says the proposal from Sheik Khaled didn’t get past the vetting stage with Allen & Company because it was judged to be neither credible nor worthwhile to be put to major shareholders John W Henry and Mike Gordon.

Proof of funds wasn’t forthcoming but FSG insist they did not agree to sell Liverpool for £2billion and that all dialogue with Sheik Khaled ended in January.

A club statement read: “FSG have been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale.

“But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”